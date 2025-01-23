"This is why Quinshon Judkins transferred" - CFB fans call out Lane Kiffin for backing Ole Miss RB LenDale White

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins put in a stellar performance in the national championship game that the Buckeyes won 34-23 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday. Although quarterback Will Howard was named the finals MVP, Judkins tallied 100 yards on 11 carries resulting in two touchdowns.

Judkins joined national championship-winning coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes in January 2024 from the Ole Miss Rebels via the transfer portal. After the national championship game, Judkins and his fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson were hailed for their impressive season for Ohio State.

Not everyone was in agreement with Judkins and Henderson being labeled as one of the greatest running back duos in the history of college football and former USC Trojans running back LenDale White quote-tweeted a post about Quinshon Judkins and Henderson on X on Tuesday.

"I had just as many tds as both of them by myself. This is blasphemy," LenDale White tweeted.

White formed a formidable duo with the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, Reggie Bush combining for 3,042 rushing yards resulting in 40 touchdowns in 2005. He held the Trojans rushing touchdowns record (52) when he declared for the NFL Draft in 2006.

Under LenDale White's tweet disagreeing with the discourse surrounding Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson being one of the best running back duos in the history of college football, charismatic Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin chipped in agreeing with his sentiments.

"In less games!!!" Lane Kiffin tweeted.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Kiffin's assertion.

"Fewer games, but he also had fewer touchdowns, considering 26 < 27. USC also ran more plays in 13 games than OSU ran in 16. White/Bush was one of the best RB combos of all time, but we don’t need factually incorrect information to make that argument," a fan said.

Some fans took exception to Kiffin's agreement with White.

"Lane is bitter that Judkins left him and won a title," one fan said.

"Lane still crying. Love to see it," another fan said.

"You coached one of those guys. You’re a clown. All recruits should take note," one fan said.

Judkins tallied 1,060 rushing yards on 194 carries and 16 touchdowns, while Henderson registered 1,016 rushing yards on 144 carries and 11 touchdowns.

Why did Quinshon Judkins leave Ole Miss?

In an interview with "The Dispatch" in November 2024, Quinshon Judkins revealed why he chose to enter the transfer portal from Ole Miss to join coach Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes who reportedly spent $20 million to assemble their national championship-winning roster.

“In simple terms, I want to win a national championship,” Quinshon Judkins said. “You want to come where there are the best players, the best players, the best fan base on the national level of college football. Everybody here wants to win. Everybody here is going to push you to be your best self. Everybody here wants to be their best self, so why not go to Ohio State?”

After his stellar national championship-winning season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Quinshon Judkins' decision to transfer from the Ole Miss Rebels who did not make the college football playoffs will be fully vindicated.

