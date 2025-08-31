"This is a s/o to Jake Retzlaff": BYU's 69-0 win draws hilarious reactions win from CFB fans as Cougars thump Portland State

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 31, 2025 05:33 GMT
Portland State v Brigham Young - Source: Getty
The BYU Cougars kicked off their 2025 season with a statement win. In their season opener against Portland State on Saturday, Kalani Sitake's team secured a 69-0 victory over the Portland State Vikings at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

After quarterback Jake Retzlaff left to join Tulane in July, the Cougars named freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier as the QB1 for the season, and he didn't disappoint. Bachmeier completed 7 of 11 passes attempted for 97 yards, with three passing touchdowns, while rushing for two more touchdowns.

Fans shared their reactions to BYU's dominating victory in their season opener.

"This is a s/o to Jack Retzlaff," one tweeted.
The Cougars were on an offensive roll in the first half as Portland State struggled to keep up with Kalani Sitake's team. Bear Bachmeier found Chase Roberts with a four-yard TD pass in the first quarter after Jack Kelly had opened the scoring for his team with a 54-yard blocked field goal return.

Sitake's relentless offense continued in the second quarter, resulting in their quarterback scoring two rushing touchdowns, along with a five-yard TD pass to Noah Moeaki and a 22-yard TD pass to Carsen Ryan. WR Cody Hagen also found himself on the scoreboard after a 57-yard rushing TD.

The Cougars put up a dominating 49-0 lead at halftime. Will Fern scored two field goals in the third quarter to further extend the lead. Dominique McKenzie and Charlie Miska found the endzone to rub salt in the wounds of Portland State in the fourth quarter.

BYU HC Kalani Sitake opens up about dominating season opening victory against Portland State

In the post-game interview, BYU coach Kalani Sitake opened up about starting his 10th season with the Cougars with a dominating victory.

He also said that despite the victory, there are still areas of improvement they will focus on with each passing day.

"Happy we got the win- proud of a lot of things I saw in the game," Sitake said as per BYUCougars.com.
"Obviously, I'm gonna be a coach and say it wasn't perfect. There are a lot of places I think we can improve on, but I was really proud of the entire team from beginning to end."

The Cougars next face the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 6. It will be broadcast on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET. Can Sitake's team continue this winning momentum?

Edited by Bhargav
