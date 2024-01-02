The Sugar Bowl gave fans an instant classic as the Washington Huskies fought tooth and nail against the Quinn Ewers-led Texas Longhorns. With a high-scoring game that ended 37-31 in favor of the No. 2 Huskies, there were multiple storylines. One of these highlights was a celebration by Texas quarterback Ewers.

Ewers threw for over 300 yards and lobbed a touchdown pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter as No. 3 Longhorns tried to catch up with Washington. One of his celebrations included the famous "New Orleans dance," often used by LSU players.

College football fans react to Quinn Ewers' celebration

One fan had a weird comparison for the dance, claiming it looked like Ewers was milking a cow:

"Thought he was milking some utters."

While some fans were loving the team having fun on the field:

Other fans pointed out the LSU Tigers' trendsetting nature:

Some pointed to the scoreboard when Quinn Ewers was celebrating, as the Longhorns were still down seven heading into the last five minutes of the game:

Post-game chirping between players and fans

Tensions are always high in a crucial game like the College Football Playoff semifinal. With several emotional fans in attendance and a few hyped-up Washington players, there was some back-and-forth near the endzone at the end of the game.

The "2-0" Washington safety/linebacker Dyson McCutcheon is referencing is Washington's 27-20 win against the Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl in 2021. The Huskies were ranked No. 12 in the nation at the time, while Texas stood at No. 20.

Next in line for the Huskies is the national championship game against Jim Harbaugh and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines. UW will also look for its first national championship in the last 30 years on Monday, Jan. 8.

With one of the most electrifying offenses in the country, headlined by Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze, coming across a steadfast Michigan defense that has conceded just 20 points in the last two games, it is sure to be another classic as we bid farewell to the four-team playoff format.

