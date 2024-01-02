NFL GOAT Tom Brady rooted for the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl as Jim Harbaugh's team clashed with the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide under legendary coach Nick Saban.

Brady, watching the game on the television back home, couldn't contain his emotions when Michigan made the game-winning touchdown. Capturing Michigan's game-winning moment on his phone, Brady shouted in joy as he captioned his Instagram story:

"OMFG"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Go BLue @umichfootball"

Expand Tweet

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines maintained their unbeaten record this season as they overcame a dominant Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in OT. Jim Harbaugh and his men advance to the CFP title game for the first time.

Also Read: Tom Brady 'locked in' for Michigan's Rose Bowl with $2000000 Richard Mille Skull Tourbillon

Tom Brady had special message for Michigan

The legendary NFL quarterback and University of Michigan alumni shared a heartfelt message for the No. 1-ranked Wolverines ahead of their Rose Bowl clash with the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brady, who played for the Wolverines before his legendary NFL career, expressed pride in Michigan's achievements, emphasizing the significance of their victory over the Buckeyes.

In a video message, Brady encouraged Wolverines fans in Los Angeles to make their presence felt and turn the Rose Bowl into a home-game atmosphere.

"What’s up Michigan Alumni? Tom Brady here. I wanted to give you guys all a shoutout and all the Wolverines supporters out in Los Angeles for the game. I think we all have an incredibly special feeling about what this team is and what they’re really about," Brady said.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Brady recalled the New Year's Day win in 2000 against Alabama in the Orange Bowl and expressed confidence that the current team will replicate that success.

"Be loud out there in the Rose Bowl! Make it feel like they're playing in Ann Arbor. We got this. Huge win coming. Go Blue!" Brady exclaimed, instilling optimism in the Michigan faithful.

Expand Tweet

The quarterback's message underlines the deep connection and support he has for his college alma mater.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady loses his mind as Michigan pips Alabama in thrilling 27-20 Rose Bowl win