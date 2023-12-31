Jim Harbaugh's latest decision has NFL fans warning Justin Herbert that the Michigan coach might be his boss next year, for better or for worse. It was reported that the current Michigan coach has retained the services of Don Yee as his agent. The latter is famous for his work with NFL superstarts like Tom Brady and Sean Payton and it could be an indication that the Wolverines manager is looking for an opportunity in the professional league.

While there are certain to be opportunities that open up after the season is over, one of the most immediate vacancies is that of the Los Angeles Chargers. After Brandon Staley was fired, they are on the lookout for a new head coach.

Jim Harbaugh has previously taken the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl during his tenure in the NFL and he has achieved remarkable success with in college football as well. With Justin Herbert, one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL, signed up for the long term, Los Angeles could be an enticing prospect for the coach.

Fans sound out Jim Harbaugh's latest move

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the latest developments surrouding Jim Harbaugh. Here are some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Could Justin Herbert have to face jim Harbaugh twice a year?

The common consensus from the fans based on the latest breaking news is that the current Michigan coach is going to join Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, as noted, his latest agent has also worked with Tom Brady. The GOAT quarterback is the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who also have an interim coach in Antonio Pierce.

While the current incumbent might be popular with the fans, Brady has shown a ruthless streak before with his ownership. As a shareholder with the Birmingham City Football Club, he removed the manager John Eustace to install big name Wayne Rooney in the hot seat. Since then, the soccer club has plumbed from 5th spot to the 18th spot in the English Championship, though.

Jim Harbaugh could also choose to go to the Carolina Panthers, the team he ended his playing career with. They need a new coach in the building after firiing Frank Reich and have a young quarterback in Bryce Young. Quite clearly there are multiple opportunities for the Michigan head coach in the NFL. He seems to realize that too in hiring a league veteran agent like Don Yee.