Tom Brady 'locked in' for Michigan's Rose Bowl with $2,000,000 Richard Mille Skull Tourbillon

Tom Brady's luxury watch collection is remarkable. The NFL icon has been flaunting luxury watches for years, always looking forward to adding new ones to his collection. Some, of course, are recent. Some are limited edition watches the seven-time Super Bowl champ collected over time.

This New Year, as the Michigan Wolverines gear up to face Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Brady made sure to support his team on social media.

Tagging Michigan football, Brady wrote:

"Lock in!"

He also showed off his Michigan vs Everybody yellow wristband, making sure everyone knows which side he's on. However, Brady's watch was what stole the show.

A 2012 Richard Mille RM 052 Tourbillion Skull Titanium watch, the limited edition, was worth $2,000 when it was released. Describing the rare piece in 2012, the website wrote:

"This new caliber represents the fullest expression of liberty and nonconformity and as such, very much typifies the philosophy of the brand. Extreme technique, high performance, the highest level of aesthetic and hand-finishing: the RM 052 Skull is true Haute Horlogeri."

However, considering the brand's popularity and the watch's rarity, its resale value has peaked at around $2,000,000.

Furthermore, wristaficionado.com, listing the rose gold colorway, is one of the websites selling for $2 million. Another site, www.my-watchsite.com, lists the same in titanium for $611,000 (approximately). chrono24, also selling the watch, listed the rose gold edition at $2 million.

Having said that, the resale value for all the watches can vary, with many dealers asking for an offer from interested buyers. Considering we cannot know when Brady purchased his piece, the price of his watch remains unconfirmed.

Tom Brady boasts a prominent luxurious watch collection

With a net worth of $300 million, luxury watches are simply another hobby for the former New England Patriots GOAT.

Additionally, Brady seems to love Richard Mille, sporting a few luxury and rare pieces over the years.

One such watch is Brady's Richard Mille RM 012, which is worth $725,000.

The brand produced only 30 pieces, one of which Brady wore at the US Open.

Tom Brady sporting a Rolex Day-Date (Image Credit: Getty Images).

Brady was also seen wearing a Richard Mille 72-01 in November, a watch worth around $300,000.

Tom Brady wore the watch while meeting Victor Wembanyama, his expensive accessory once again stealing the show.