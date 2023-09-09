Tom Brady steps out in style in rare $725,000 Richard Mille at US Open

Despite retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady continues to amaze fans with his impressive watch collection. Recently, he was seen wearing a platinum Richard Mille RM 012, a rare timepiece known for its sophisticated design and performance.

Brady was seen donning the timeless piece, which is worth $725,000, at the U.S. Open. This watch, produced in a limited run of only 30 pieces, features a tonneau-shaped case and is equipped with a tourbillon.

What sets the Richard Mille RM 012 apart is its unique construction. The movement of the watch employs a series of Phynox composite tubes suspended in a web-like structure instead of a conventional baseplate to hold the components together. This innovative design demonstrates Richard Mille's commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking.

This was not the first time the NFL icon wore one of the most coveted watches. Tom Brady stole the spotlight at the French Open with an exclusive Rolex timepiece.

TB12 turned heads at the French Open with his choice of wristwear, sporting a rare Rolex Day-Date featuring Arabic numerals. This unique timepiece, available only through select Middle East dealers, underscores Brady's discerning taste in watches.

Tom Brady sporting a Rolex Day-Date (Image Credit: Getty Images).

While Rolex is a prominent brand in his collection, Brady also boasts timepieces from other luxury brands such as TAG Heuer, IWC Schaffhausen, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille. However, the Rolex Day-Date's rarity and distinctive design may very well become the centerpiece of Brady's impressive watch collection.

Tom Brady introduced his children to Novak Djokovic

The seven-time Super Bowl winner did not attend the tennis tournament alone. He brought his three children along with him and took them to the backstage of Flushing Meadows' main court. There, Djokovic greeted Brady and his children, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

Tom said this to Novak before introducing his children to them:

"Keep kicking a**, like always."

