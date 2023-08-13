Tom Brady sported rare $186,094 Platinum Rolex after buying E1 Series team: Report

Tom Brady rocked a Platinum Rolex as he celebrated becoming a E1 Series team owner. The watch was a Rolex Day-Date 40 Arabic Baguette Platinum with reference 228396TBR. It comes with a baguette-cut diamonds in the bezel and Arabic lettering in the day and date windows, and is only available in the Middle East market. It also comes with a green-dial and a smooth bezel and that is something the quarterback owns as well.

The Arabic dials have been a things since the 1950s, after the oil boom ensured the accumulation of wealth in that part of the world. They were pretty much discontinued in the 1970s, before being reintroduced in the platinum variant in 2016.

Tom Brady, as a watch afficianado, of course has some of the latest collections. He has been an ambassador for Tag Heuer in 2015 and IWC in 2019. He has sported watches, as GQ reports, from Richard Mille to Audemars Piguet.

Tom Brady hopes to up his game as a sports investor

Tom Brady's penchant for Rolex does not look to be slowing anytime soon. In fact, if all goes well for him, his investments should lead to him having even more opportunities to rock some of the best watches.

The now-retired quarterback has made a series of investments in the sports world, beginning with the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL and Birmingham City in English soccer. However, his investment in the UIM E1 World Championship, where he rocked this Rolex, makes a difference.

Unlike the other competitions, it is a brand new electric raceboat competition. After Formula 1 and other racing competitions going in the direction of electric vehicles in the face of rising climate change concerns, electric boat races could become something big in the future as well.

By becoming an investor at the start of the whole thing, Tom Brady could potentially stand to gain a lot from that. The quarterback has always been a smart investor. He has had the highest net worth as an NFL player despite never having been the highest-paid quarterback in the league. He knew that winning Super Bowls will bring higher recognition to him that contractual largesse and he could parlay that success into bigger branding and ownership opportunities.

Tom Brady might have left the NFL behind, but his calculated moves to increase his worth show the same focus and intelligence he showed on a gridiron field.