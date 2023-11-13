Tom Brady spotted wearing $300,000 worth Richard Mille 72-01 in viral pic with Victor Wembanyama: Report

Tom Brady met with Victor Wembanyama and posted about their interaction on Instagram. But for those who were looking closely, they saw the GOAT quarterback wearing a rather expensive watch in their meeting.

He is reportedly wearing a RM 72-01 Richard Mille watch that is worth $300,000. RobbReport says that it is a successor to the landmark RM 11 chronograph from the Swiss watchmaker. Tom Brady is sporting a model titanium case and a black rubber strap, chosen from the many options available.

It is a beautiful piece with three subdials and the back of the watch is clear sapphire that allows a clear view into the inner workings of the device. It is made entirely in-house by Richard Mille and apparently takes 30 months to complete. No wonder then it is priced so exorbitantly, but one of richest sportspersons in the country can certainly afford it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady's fascination with watches

Tom Brady likes a good collection of watches. Even though this watch he was wearing comes in at a value of $300,000, it is hardly out of the ordinary from the ones he has worn in recent times.

He flaunted a $90000 Patek Philippe watch some days ago. When he bought a E1 series team, he sported a $186,094 Platinum Rolex to go with it. For a man whose net worth is around $300 million, that is nothing more than a bit of fun.

Expand Tweet

He also owns a couple of yachts that are upwards of a million dollars and his mansion in Florida is reportedly above $17 million. So, a couple of watches for the GOAT is mere pittance.

Julian Edelman catches strays as the former Patriots quarterback meets with Victor Wembanyama

In meeting with Victor Wembanyama, beyond heaping praise on the San Antonio Spurs star, Tom Brady also noted their height difference. At 6'4", the quarterback is a full foot shorter than the basketball player. He then tagged his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, who is 5'10", asking if that is how he felt about their interactions.

The gentle ribbing did not go unnoticed as Edelman replied with a GIF of his own, commenting he is dead inside reading the comment.

Expand Tweet

It shows the camaraderie the quarterback still retains with his old teammates and highlights one of the reasons he was so successful both as a leader and a player on the football pitch. It is that worth he is encashing now, whether through his business investments or his hobbies like collecting watches.