During the first half of the Sugar Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies, the Caesars Super Dome in New Orleans went up in a roar as QB Arch Manning suited up. The backup signal-caller got ready to warm up with starting QB Quinn Ewers during the primetime game, which brought excitement to the crowd.

Arch is the latest player of the Manning football dynasty, which includes former New Orleans Saints QB Archie Manning and Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos) and Eli Manning (NY Giants).

Arch was also seen warming up before the game.

Michael Penix Jr. connects with Rome Odunze

At halftime, the Sugar Bowl is tied 21-21 with both teams having important drives. Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. has been the engine behind the Huskies' offense.

In less than half a game he has recorded, 255 yards, having made four connections with Rome Odunze for 84 yards. Ja'Lynn Polk has two receptions, 106 yards, and one touchdown reception. Polk had a huge 29-yard touchdown reception that almost fell out of his hands as he ran toward the endzone. Undeterred the player player was able to catch the lucky rebound of the ball.

However, two of the three touchdowns from Washington have been scored by running back Dillon Johnson.

Texas QB Arch Manning's family on the stands

The Manning family clan is present during the Sugar Bowl according to comments made by ESPN's transmission of the game. No specifics were given about which family members have made their presence known. Arch Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning.

With Quinn Ewers's slow start, especially when compared to Penix Jr.'s, there's been some discussion of Arch Manning taking over. The game is very young, and the Longhorns' offensive ability to respond shot by shot to Washington's leads will surely mean Steve Sarkisian will stick to Ewers.

Ewers has only 97 passing yards, and running back CJ Baxter is Texas's top receiver and rusher of the ball, with 31 and 53 yards in each department respectively. Three Texas Longhorns players have scored rushing touchdowns: CJ Baxter, Jaydon Blue, and Byron Murphy II. While they haven't been as flashy as Washington's offense, their effectiveness has allowed them to forge ahead. Bringing in an inexperienced freshman like Arch Manning would be a mistake.