Tim Tebow’s 'timely' trip to Auburn coincides with Swamp Kings hype

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow made an appearance at Auburn recently. A Netflix docuseries featuring the Gators' incredible run from 2006-08 has put the spotlight on Tebow and his teammates. His visit to Auburn garnered quite a bit of attention, as the docuseries had been released less than a week ago.

From 2006-09, the Gators had an incredible 48-7 record. Tim Tebow was a crucial part of that team, hitting his straps by his sophomore year. In his freshman year, the Gators finished 13-1, while only losing to Auburn Tigers.

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Hugh Freeze, the Tigers' head coach, invited Tebow to deliver a speech to the players. Freeze's decision might've raised eyebrows, but hardcore fans know that Tim Tebow is known for giving spectacular motivating speeches.

Expand Tweet

When Tebow has the mic, he can really captivate his audience. It all started back in 2008 when the Gators lost to an unranked team. Tebow then delivered a speech following the game, now known as 'The Promise.' The 36-year-old promised that the team would go on to perform better, and the Gators subsequently went undefeated for the remainder of the season.

Tim Tebow raised the Tigers' morale for their upcoming season

The Tigers will face the Minutemen on September 3rd in their first game of the season. Tebow's words of encouragement have reportedly raised the morale in the camp.

"But my question to you is, will you just be passionate when it comes to 8 o’clock for a big game? Or at 6 o’clock in the morning, will you still have the same passion?... What are the differentiators for you? It’s that you’re actually passionate, meaning that when it gets hard, this is where I’m going to be different. I want to suffer so I can be the best, so we can be the best — meaning you care so much for something, you’re willing to suffer for it. That’s different than being excited, man. That’s different than being hyped.", said Tebow

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

The Auburn Tigers have had a few rough seasons of late. They won the Music City Bowl back in 2018 but have found the going tough ever since. Hugh Freeze, the newly appointed head coach, will look to lead the team in the SEC.

Auburn have brought in 16 commits, with seven three-star and nine four-star recruits.