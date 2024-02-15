Tim Tebow and wife Demi share snippets from unique Valentine’s Day celebration

Former Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow and his wife Demi Tebow chose an athletic way of celebrating Valentine's Day together. The 36-year-old's wife took to Instagram to share a few snippets of their Valentine's Day celebration together.

Tim Tebow and his wife spent Feb. 14 going out for a game of golf. Demi took to Instagram to share stories of their fun-filled day while also wishing her husband a day of love and romance.

"I haven't played in what feels like 647383 days, but he loves me anyway", Demi wrote in the caption.

Credits: Demi Tebow's Instagram

Tim first met his wife in 2018 during one of his foundation's charity events. The couple instantly hit off, and the former Florida QB came out publicly about his relationship with Demi in July 2018.

In September, the couple took the next step in their relationship and introduced their families to each other. Four months later, Tim popped the question to Demi at his family's Florida farm, and the couple got engaged.

In January 2020, the couple got married at a lavish ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. They recently celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary together, with Tebow sharing a heart-warming post on Instagram to commemorate the milestone.

Tim Tebow's college career

Auburn v Texas A&M

Tebow committed to play for the Florida Gators as a backup QB to Chris Leak in his freshman season in 2006. In 2007, he was named the starting quarterback. He had an impressive season, recording 3,286 passing yards and 32 TD passes, winning the Heisman trophy.

The 36-year-old also helped the Gators win the national championship in 2008 by beating Oklahoma in a nail-biting contest. He finished third in Heisman voting, behind Sam Bradford and Colt McCoy.

Tebow returned to play his final year of collegiate eligibility in 2009, after which he was drafted by the Denver Broncos as the 25th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he could not replicate his collegiate success in the NFL and spent only three seasons in the league.

