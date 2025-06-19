  • home icon
  "Time to kick him out of the league!" - CFB fans rip Shedeur Sanders for skipping court hearing after speed violation

"Time to kick him out of the league!" - CFB fans rip Shedeur Sanders for skipping court hearing after speed violation

By Tyriece Simon
Published Jun 19, 2025 16:59 GMT
Fans called out Shedeur Sanders after he reportedly skipped a court hearing for another speeding violation. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback made news on Wednesday after he was pulled over and given a ticket for driving over the speed limit.

On Thursday, Cleveland Browns insider Brad Stainbrook reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the quarterback faced a similar incident on June 6 and failed to appear in court on Monday.

"#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders was also pulled over by Ohio State Patrol in Medina County on June 6th, per public records. The speed was not listed. Sanders failed to appear in court on June 16th, the record shows," Stainbrook tweeted.
A fan account shared Stainbrook's report on X, prompting fans to criticize the rookie for his actions. One fan hopes the NFL decides to punish the Cleveland star.

"Dudes trouble. Time to kick him out of the league!," a fan wrote.
"Hasn't even played one game yet in the NFL and this kid already showing off the field issues. (Man facepalming emoji)," a fan replied.
"this is a result of poor parenting," another fan commented.

Other fans were relieved he signed with Cleveland, as they will need to figure out how to deal with the rookie after his speeding violations.

"Browns problem now," a fan wrote.
"I am so glad the raiders didn't take him. It seemed like lots of red flags. The raiders lost three talented players a couple of years ago due to bad character. No matter the talent teams should avoid bad apples at all costs.," a fan posted.
"Giants fans that are still complaining about picking dart, now can y'all all happily chill out? We dodged a bullet on not taking Sheduer high," a sixth fan replied.

Could Shedeur Sanders lose the competition to be the starting quarterback in his rookie season?

Shedeur Sanders hopes to prove he is the best option to start for coach Kevin Stefanski over veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and others.

NFL insiders have praised the former Colorado fan-favorite for his performance in the Browns' training camp. However, his two speeding violations could sway Stefanski's decision to have the rookie as a second or third-string quarterback.

Flacco is expected to start for Cleveland to begin the 2025 season, given his 17 years of experience in the league. Dillon Gabriel's chances of being the second option also might have increased with the fifth-round star's off-the-field incident.

Sanders will have to stay out of trouble and continue to impress in training camp to get back on track and compete for an opportunity to play in his rookie season.

