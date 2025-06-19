Shedeur Sanders ticketed for allegedly driving over speed limit in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders' detractors cited character issues as a reason why teams should avoid him in the draft. On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback was pulled over for speeding.

Police records show that at around 12:24 am, a Strongsville officer spotted him allegedly driving at 101 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 71 onboard a black 2025 Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck.

Bodycam footage of the incident can be seen below (courtesy of WKYC 3, NBC's Cleveland-area affiliate:

Sanders can either pay a $250 fine for the fourth-degree misdemeanor or challenge the charge, the latter of which will require him to appear in person at Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3.

The Browns have yet to respond as of this writing.

Insider gives insight into Shedeur Sanders' red flag that caused draft slide

Before draft day, Shedeur Sanders was the most polarizing prospect of his batch. Supporters praised his voluminous accuracy and toughness, while critics bemoaned his lack of pocket awareness and character issues.

Initially projected to be a first-round pick, he fell to the fifth round. For Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, it is because teams realized that he still had much to learn about the game, having had only Deion Sanders as his head coach throughout his career.

As he put it while speaking on 92.3 The Fan on Wednesday:

“He had a bigger learning curve than Dillon Gabriel... He was pretty far behind.”

Fast forward to spring/preseason camp, Sanders is reportedly impressing coaches despite taking fewer first-team reps than the rest of the Browns' quarterbacks. General manager Andrew Berry cautioned him about "earning (his) keep":

“If you’re in any position room and you’re worried about a guy that’s taken or signed that’s out of your control, then you probably don’t have the mental wiring to be as competitive as you need to be for that spot.”

He continued:

“Oftentimes the thought is like, ‘OK, well your starter gets 70 percent of the reps, your backup gets 25 percent, and your third guy 5 percent. And the job of the backups is to be ready to play with no reps. It doesn’t have to be that way — especially in the spring when we have some flexibility.”

As a rookie, Sanders will first report for the Browns' training camp on July 18.

