Tom Brady has two-word reaction for Jim Harbaugh's QB1 JJ McCarthy

It might be decades since Tom Brady last played quarterback for Michigan, but the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion is still one of the biggest supporters of the Wolverines. Brady also thinks highly of the school's current starting quarterback, JJ McCarthy.

Brady recently praised the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines starter, deeming McCarthy a vital asset of coach Jim Harbaugh's offense. The Wolverines began their 2023 season on Saturday by securing a massive 30-3 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

During the game, it did not look like the team was struggling with Harbaugh's absence, as he is currently serving a three-game suspension for violating recruitment rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. McCarthy also had a decent game, completing 26 of the 30 passes he made for 280 yards.

Before the game, Tom Brady talked about how the Michigan Wolverines will have a winning campaign this year. He also praised JJ McCarthy for his talents, calling him a "two-headed monster" on the gridiron.

"Look, coach Harbaugh has all his key pieces back. He's got a blue chip quarterback in JJ McCarthy, a two-headed monster in the backfield and we got a loaded defense. The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another national championship run. We got this. Go Blue!" Tom Brady said on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff.'

Michigan is coming off two successful campaigns under coach Harbaugh in 2022 and 2021. In 2021, the Wolverines recorded a 12-2 season and went on to win the Big Ten Conference.

This earned them a spot in the College Football Playoffs, where they eventually lost in a semi-final game to the 2021 national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, by 11-34 in the Orange Bowl.

Last year, Michigan recorded a 13-1 campaign, once again becoming the Big Ten champions by beating Purdue. Earning another spot in the College Football Playoffs, the Michigan Wolverines eventually lost 45-51 to TCU in the semi-final Fiesta Bowl game.

Now, Tom Brady believes that Jim Harbaugh and his team can use their experience of the past two years to go on and clinch another Big Ten title while becoming one of the contenders for the 2023 national championship. Bady also believes "blue chip" quarterback JJ McCarthy will be a key player this season.

JJ McCarthy: Michigan stats and records

JJ McCarthy began his football journey in high school with Nazareth Academy. But after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school canceled its football schedule, which led to him transferring to IMG Academy in 2020.

McCarthy made his mark as a top-rated quarterback prospect before deciding to commit to Michigan in 2019 as a part of the 2021 recruiting class.

2021 saw McCarthy take the field in 11 games in his debut season for the Wolverines. He went on to rack up 516 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

Before the start of last season, we saw him compete with Cade McNamara for the starting job. McCarthy then impressed enough to earn the QB1 role and went on to start 13 games out of all the 14 games he played.

Following McNamara's rehabilitation after his injury, he transferred to Iowa, opening the door for JJ McCarthy this season as well. In 2022, McCarthy recorded 2,719 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns.

And now, after starting the 2023 season with a win, the Michigan Wolverines will hope to continue this momentum for a chance to three-peat the Big Ten title.