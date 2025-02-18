Tony Grossi sees Cam Ward as a serious option for Cleveland as Shedeur Sanders likely ends up in New York

Shedeur Sanders as the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft? Tony Grossi, an ESPN Cleveland reporter known for his coverage of the Cleveland Browns, believes that there's still a path for the Colorado signal-caller to become the first pick of the draft.

Speaking on Monday on 850 ESPN Cleveland, Grossi had this to say:

"I think there's an increasing scenario that Cam Ward could be available for the Browns at No. 2, and that involves the Giants trading up for No. 1 with Tennessee and taking Shedeur. I think Shedeur is earmarked for the Giants. I think he knows it, his dad knows it, the Giants know it and the question is whether they trade up to No. 2 or they trade up to No. 1."

He went on to explain that the Browns should bluff the Giants, making the franchise from The Big Apple believe that they are interested in drafting Shedeur Sanders. This way, they could potentially trade with the Giants for their No. 2 spot, while getting considerable benefits in the process.

This theory would entail the Tennessee Titans sticking with Will Levis for another season. It's not entirely clear if the Titans are willing to do this, and if they were to draft a quarterback (almost certainly Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders) it would throw this entire scenario out the window.

What are Shedeur Sanders' odds of becoming the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Throughout December 2024, Shedeur Sanders was a clear favorite to become the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. This was mainly because it's known that the New York Giants were highly interested in him, and at the time it seemed that the franchise would get the first overall pick of the draft.

However, a victory against the Colts in their second-to-last game changed all of that and they dropped to No. 3. With that, Cam Ward climbed up to become the player with the best odds to be selected No. 1. Ward currently had -120 odds to become the first overall pick of the draft.

Sanders has the fourth-best odds to become the first overall pick of the NFL Draft, with +600.

