Top 10 Shedeur Sanders memes cracking up the internet after Coach Prime's son gets drafted by Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders memes have been all over the internet throughout the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders was expected to be one of the top picks but did not get selected in the first round. He then went undrafted again on the second day of the draft and entered Day 3 as a free agent.
The fourth round of the draft came and went, and Sanders was still undrafted. At that point, fans were starting to wonder whether Coach Prime's son would get drafted. However, he Cleveland Browns finally selected early him early in the fifth round. Shortly after the pick was announced, plenty of Shedeur Sanders memes started to get posted on social media:
"Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur thinking they have an opportunity to start* Joe Flacco."
"Shedeur Sanders finding out he’s going to the Cleveland Browns after three days of waiting."
"The Cleveland Browns waking Shedeur Sanders up from his nap at his 3rd draft party."
"Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel discussing their accomplishments in the Browns QB room."
"Current Browns QB room: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders."
"SHEDEUR FORCING A TRADE TO SF."
"Deion Sanders was correct. Shedeur was drafted in the top 5 rounds of the NFL draft."
"Shedeur Sanders going to the Browns."
"Shedeur Sanders is going to Ohio."
"Thank Cleveland Browns for not making me the 257th pick. I will roll up in my stretch limo and be ready to sign autographs and then practice. ~ Shedeur Sanders."
Shedeur Sanders joins a deep QB room in Cleveland
Before the start of the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders was expected to join a team where he would have a good chance of winning the starting job. However, that is not the case in Cleveland. The Browns signed two quarterbacks this offseason, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.
To make things even more difficult for Sanders, the Browns drafted another QB before him, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel. So, Sanders will likely be competing with three other players to get a starting job next season.
It is unlikely that Sanders will win the starting job out of training camp. However, that does not mean this is a bad situation for him. Neither Flacco nor Pickett is a franchise QB, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Sanders to earn playing time.
It will be interesting to see how things play out when training camp starts in Cleveland.
