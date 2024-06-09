Top 3 players who make Georgia look incredibly scary in 2024 ft. Benjamin Yurosek and Trevor Etienne 

The Georgia Bulldogs have looked scary over the last few years. In 2021 and 2022, the Bulldogs won the national championship in dominant fashion.

Georgia was on course for another title in 2023, but a defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game ended its hopes. The Bulldogs settled for the Orange Bowl, where they destroyed the Florida State Seminoles.

Coming into 2024, the Bulldogs have lost many key members of their championship-winning teams. But they were able to keep some main players and add some scary players to the program as well.

Here are three players who make the Georgia Bulldogs look scary.

Three players who will make Georgia scary in 2024

Benjamin Yurosek transferred to Georgia from the Stanford Cardinal during the January transfer portal, and this move has mostly been ignored by many in the media. This may have been because Yurosek spent most of the 2023 season out with an injury. But a fully healthy Yurosek will be the perfect replacement for Brock Bowers.

During his time with the Cardinal, Yurosek recorded 1,342 yards and scored five touchdowns. While playing on a powerful Georgia offense, these numbers could be matched or even bettered in 2024. He has the chance to be a dangerous weapon for Kirby Smart's team.

Another transfer to the Bulldogs, Trevor Etienne is one of the strongest running backs in college football, just as his older brother Travis is one of the best in the NFL.

Etienne played his first two seasons with the Bulldogs' rivals, the Florida Gators. During those seasons, he recorded 1,472 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

Trevor Etienne will be able to fill the gaps left by running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. As with Yurosek, he should improve upon what he has been doing with his previous program. Etienne will make the Bulldogs' running game something to fear.

Last season, Carson Beck played his first full season as the Bulldogs' quarterback after two-time national champion Stetson Bennett entered the NFL.

For Beck, 2023 was a good year. He threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns. Additionally, in all bar one of the games the Bulldogs played, Beck threw for more than 200 yards.

Even without the likes of Bowers and Ladd McConkey, the Bulldogs have a strong and skilled set of receivers for Carson Beck to find. His accuracy is good, as well as his ability to run with the ball.

If Carson Beck can repeat his 2023 performance in 2024, the Georgia Bulldogs will have a serious opportunity to win their third national championship in four years.

