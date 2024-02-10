Why did Benjamin Yurosek commit to Georgia? Exploring potential reasons behind former Stanford TE's decision 

Tight end Benjamin Yurosek has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs from the Stanford Cardinals.

Yurosek was one of the top tight ends available in the transfer portal and was one of the bright spots in the struggling Cardinals team for the last three seasons. He recorded 1,342 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns.

He entered the portal at the end of the 2023 season, and his performances at Stanford have allowed him to move up to the Georgia Bulldogs for his senior year. But, why did Yurosek decide to commit to the Bulldogs? According to a ESPN interview, there appears to be two reasons why the transfer occured.

"Obviously Georgia has the best of both worlds. ... They have big-time football and the use of tight ends."

Why has Yurosek transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs?

The Bulldogs' use of tight ends

One of Yurosek's reasons for transferring to Georgia, according to him, is how Kirby Smart's program uses its tight ends.

For the last few years, the Bulldogs had the services of Brock Bowers, who became a key part of the Georgia offense. which won two consecutive national championships. But next season, the Bulldogs will be without Bowyers, who has declared for the NFL draft and is predicted to be a top-10 pick.

That will leave a large hole in the Bulldogs’ TE position, something that could be filled by a combination of Yurosek and current Bulldog Oscar Delp, who filled in for Bowers during his injury.

Additionally, the Bulldogs have been known to use two tight ends in their offense. That will allow both Delp and Yurosek to be on the field and help Carson Beck's offense.

The opportunity to play in the SEC

Apart from the way the Bulldogs use their TEs, Yurosek was drawn to Georgia for the same reason why so many players are drawn to the program.

It allows them to play at the highest level of college football against some of the best teams and talents in front of the biggest crowds, with the eyes of the nation on them.

That's the best way to help a player raise their draft stock. By being involved with a strong program, they receive coaching from some of college football's best. That allows them to develop their play, and the national spotlight the SEC brings only adds to their draft stock.

Yurosek has made this move to give him the best chance of making it in the NFL, something that the Stanford Cardinals might not give him.

