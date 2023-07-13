Big 12 media day is always an exciting time for fans, as it's one step closer to the college football season. Every team has a ton of confidence entering the new season, and there are a lot of questions waiting to be answered.

Yet, one team that's the focus of the Big 12 media day is the Oklahoma Sooners, who're coming off a poor 2022 season. The Sooners went 6-7, their first losing season since 1998.

Ahead of the 2023 season - which is also Oklahoma's last in the Big 12 - here are five questions that could be answered:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1: Is coach Brent Venables feeling the pressure?

In Brent Venables' first season as coach of Oklahoma, the Sooners struggled badly. Now, after just one season, fans are already calling for Venables to be fired.

On media day, Venables will likely have to answer some tough questions about what needs to change from last season and his targets in 2023.

#2: Will Jackson Arnold see the field?

Jackson Arnold was one of the most highly sought-after quarterbacks for the 2023 season and had 25 scholarship offers but committed to Oklahoma.

Arnold is a five-star recruit who was named the 2022 winner of the Landry Award, given annually to the top high school football player in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. He was also named the Gatorade National Player of the Year following his senior season.

The quarterback started school in January as an early enrollee. Although the Sooners are set to have Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback, there's no question that if he struggles, fans will call for Arnold to see the field.

#3: What targets do Oklahoma Sooners have in their last Big 12 season?

Oklahoma is set to go to the SEC in 2024.

The Sooners are concluding their final season in the Big 12 and are off the SEC in 2024.

It will be interesting to hear what Venables and the players think of their final year of the Big 12 as they get ready to join the SEC. There's no question that everyone will be asking about it being Oklahoma's final season in the Big 12, and what that means for them.

#4: Does the Bedlam rivalry continue?

The Bedlam rivalry is one of the best games in college football as Oklahoma takes on Oklahoma State.

However, with Oklahoma joining the SEC, Oklahoma State has already said that the rivalry is over and won't continue.

“When Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12, they chose to end Bedlam,” Gundy said, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy. 'It’s a one-sided deal,' added Gundy.

“People were trying to decide what happened and what needs to happen to make it go on. They kept pushing Oklahoma State into it. We didn’t have jack to do with that. They left the conference. Bedlam goes with it.

Hopefully, the rivalry can pick back up down the line, but it appears that 2023 is the final year of the Beldam rivalry.

#5: Who steps up at WR?

Oklahoma lost Marvin Mims to the NFL, and now the big question the Sooners need to answer is: who will step up at wide receiver.

The Sooners do have some players like Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Jayden Gibson, but all three struggled with drops while Nic Anderson has dealt with a ton of injuries.

If the Sooners are going to have success, they will need their wide receiver room to take a big step-up.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Do you think Oklahoma will go above .500 this year? Yes No 0 votes