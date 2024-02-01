Top 5 collegiate programs with the highest representation in Super Bowl LVIII rosters ft. Oklahoma 

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face each other in Super Bowl LVIII for the biggest prize in football on Feb. 11.

But before the players from those teams came into the NFL, they all played college football.

Here are the five colleges that have the most players playing in Super Bowl LVIII

Top 5 Colleges with the highest representation in Super Bowl LVIII

#1, Oklahoma Sooners: 6 players

The college with the highest number of players in the upcoming Super Bowl is the Oklahoma Sooners, with six. They include Chiefs tight end Blake Bell who has not played much this season. The same can be said for the rest of the contingent from OU.

Blake Bell (Chiefs)

Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)

Wanya Morris (Chiefs)

Trent Williams (49ers)

Brayden Willis (49ers)

James Winchester (Chiefs)

#2, Clemson Tigers: 5 players

The Clemson Tigers have given us five players in this year's Super Bowl. This includes 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, who has recorded 135 yards this season, and Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Austin Bryant (49ers)

Clelin Ferrell (49ers)

Ray-Ray McCloud III (49ers)

Cornell Powell (Chiefs)

Justyn Ross (Chiefs)

#3, Florida Gators: 5 players

The Florida Gators have also given the upcoming Super Bowl five players. They all play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The most notable of these is Kadarius Toney. Toney has had a mixed season. He went from scoring the winning touchdown in the previous Super Bowl to creating a mistake that cost the Chiefs the opening game. He has improved since that mistake and will hope to return to his form from last year's Super Bowl to give the Chiefs back-to-back titles.

Trey Dean (Chiefs)

La'Mical Perrine (Chiefs)

Jawaan Taylor (Chiefs)

Kadarius Toney (Chiefs)

Tommy Townsend (Chiefs)

#4, Georgia Bulldogs: 5 players

The Georgia Bulldogs are another college that has given the Super Bowl five players. Unlike the six from Oklahoma, all the players have been able to make some contributions, but these have been small. For example, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. has 124 yards and 49ers defense tackle Robert Beale Jr. has recorded two tackles.

Robert Beale Jr (49ers)

Chris Conley (49ers)

Mecole Hardman Jr (Chiefs)

Malik Herring (Chiefs)

Charlie Woerner (49ers)

#5, Michigan Wolverines, 4 players

The current national champions have the fifth-largest amount of players in the Super Bowl with four. Among these is 49ers wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who has three touchdowns on the season, and kicker Jake Moody, who has made 21 out of his 25 field-goal attempts.

Ronnie Bell (49ers)

Mike Danna (Chiefs)

Jake Moody (49ers)

Ambry Thomas (49ers)