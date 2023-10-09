Top 5 landing spots for Sam Hartman in 2024 NFL draft

Sam Hartman has had a strong collegiate career as he ranks sixth in NCAA history in career passing yards and seventh in career passing touchdowns. After five seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Hartman is now under center for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In seven games for No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2), he has thrown for 1,712 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 64.5% of his passes. Despite strong production in each of the past three seasons, his age could lead him to slide down draft boards.

Take a look at five teams that could draft Hartman.

Sam Hartman landing spots

#1, New York Giants

The New York Giants have gotten off to a 1-4 start after giving quarterback Daniel Jones a hefty contract extension this past offseason. Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 5 after taking 11 sacks the previous week. While he has struggled this season, the Giants will likely look to fortify their offensive line in the early rounds of the draft.

They could, however, use the later rounds to target quarterback help. An experienced player like Sam Hartman could be a fit.

#2, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are another NFC East team with money tied up in the quarterback position. While they traded for Trey Lance to serve as Dak Prescott's backup, Dallas could look to add Sam Hartman in the later rounds of the draft, if Lance does not show enough in practice to warrant serving in the backup role.

#3, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears may be in the most interesting position in the 2024 NFL draft. They could wind up with the top two selections, due to their own struggles and a trade with the Carolina Panthers. While Chicago is just 1-4, they are coming off a big win in which Justin Fields looked good. In fact, he has played great over the past two weeks.

If Fields continues to perform well throughout the season, the Bears could once again trade out of the top spot in the draft and add plenty of talent around him. That does not mean, however, that they will not target a quarterback in the later rounds. Adding Sam Hartman to their quarterback room would prove an instant upgrade behind Fields.

#4, New York Jets

The New York Jets entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. However, a season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers has led to a 2-3 start. Rodgers' absence will, however, lead to the Jets keeping their first-round pick in the 2024 draft. While they could look to draft their quarterback of the future, New York could also go all-in around the future Hall of Famer in his return.

If they use their first-round pick on a position of need, landing Sam Hartman makes a lot of sense for the Jets.

#5, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are a team that knows the importance of having multiple capable quarterbacks on the roster. While Brock Purdy is set in place as the starter, backup Sam Darnold could look to move on following the season. If that is the case, drafting a backup quarterback in the later rounds makes a lot of sense for a franchise that has dealt with plenty of quarterback injuries in recent years.