Top 5 replacements for Taulia Tagovailoa as Maryland QB declares for NFL draft ft. Will Rogers 

Taulia Tagovailoa has reportedly declared for the NFL draft. After a failed attempt at trying to get a sixth year in college football, the Big Ten record holder for passing yards will now try to follow in the footsteps of his brother Tua Tagovailoa and play in the pros.

The absence of Tagovailoa will leave a massive hole in the Maryland Terrapins' offense. Tagovailoa is the school's all-time leader in passing yards and led Maryland to a 22-16 overall mark in four seasons in the ultra-strong Big Ten conference, which should only get more competitive.

Who will replace Tagovailoa for the Terrapins? Here are five possible players who could fill the role.

5 players who could replace Taulia Tagovailoa as the Maryland QB?

#1, Will Rogers

The Washington Husky is in the transfer portal for the second time in his career.

Rogers joined the Huskies this year and backed up Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr for a team that went all the way to the national championship game. Before he came to Washington, he set school records for passing yards, completions and touchdowns for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Rogers knows how to perform well in the most competitive conferences, meaning that the Terrapins will get a reliable quarterback with a proven track record. However, it may be a step backward for Rogers, who was expected to be the UW starter next year before transferring due to coach Kalen DeBoer's departure.

#2, Brayden Dorman

Dorman is another player who transferred due to a coach's departure. In his case, Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch's move to the Huskies influenced his decision.

Dorman was backup to Noah Fifita last season and did not get a snap. But he is a freshman and was a highly scouted prospect. A move to the Terrapins may be a risk for both parties, but it may be a way for Dorman to develop as a player, in the same way Tagovailoa did before him.

#3, Clifton McDowell

The Montana Grizzlies quarterback had a strong 2023 season before losing the FCS national championship game to the South Dakota Jackrabbits. McDowell recorded 2,026 yards and 13 touchdowns passing.

McDowell would be a good fit for a Terrapins. He has lots of experience in college football at the lower FCS level. The Terrapins are not the biggest program, but Maryland would be seen as a step up for his career.

#4, Bronson Barron

Barron attempted just two passes for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this season, but he has had success with them in previous years.

In 2022, Barron passed for 2,529 yards and 21 touchdowns. Moving to the Terrapins would be able to give Barron a second chance in his career, in a middle-sized program where he would be able to face some of the country's strongest programs.

#5, Billy Edwards Jr.

The Terrapins could decide to play the “next man up” and make the current backup quarterback the future starting one. This man is Billy Edwards Jr.

He has experience and was Maryland's starter in this year's Music City Bowl, a 31-13 win over Auburn in which Tagovailoa didn't play. Edwards threw one touchdown but only had a completion record of 30% (6-for-20 for 126 yards). He also ran 13 times for 50 yards and one score. However, his figures should improve with time if he is chosen to replace Taulia Tagovailoa.

