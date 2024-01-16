Noah Fifita transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Arizona QB if he leaves the program feat. Washington, Florida State and more

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is probably one of the most closely monitored players in college football at the moment. Following Jedd Fisch's departure from Tuscon to accept the head coaching role at Washington, many are anticipating a mass exit of Arizona players.

Being one of the Wildcats' top talent, fans are looking forward to Fifita's next move. He had a breakout season in 2023 under Fisch, and the head coach's absence at Tuscon might affect his commitment to the Wildcats.

Arizona fans would love for their team to keep its star quarterback. However, that would depend on several factors, including who comes in as the next head coach of the Wildcats.

As the college football world awaits his decision, let's examine a list of possible destinations for the quarterback if he enters the transfer portal.

#5. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are faced with a dilemma at quarterback. Following a disappointing 4-8 season, two of their quarterbacks, Mitch Griffis and Santino Marucci, entered the portal last December. This leaves the team in a desperate situation that can only be remedied with the arrival of a proven quarterback like Noah Fifita.

#4. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels' two-year starting quarterback, Drake Maye is headed to the draft. Backup Conner Harrell stepped up for the Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, however, a quarterback like Fifita might be what UNC needs to start a new era.

#3. Notre Dame Irish

With Sam Hartman's era over at Notre Dame, the Irish's search for a new quarterback is in earnest. Though Fifita doesn't have the kind of experience Hartman brought with him to the team, he's got more years of eligibility to offer. Besides, his talent is indisputable, and he has a high ceiling of improvement.

#2. Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles have been a big victim of the portal this past month. Following Jordan Travis' entry into the draft, the situation at Florida State's quarterback has been shaky.

Travis' backup, Tote Rodemaker, entered the portal, leaving the team with Brock Glenn in their humiliating loss to Georgia. Noah Fifita fits the right kind of quarterback profile Florida State needs.

#1. Washington

Noah Fifita grew under Fisch's care at Arizona into the sensation we all saw in 2023, amassing 2,869 passing yards and 25 touchdowns for the Wildcats. With Fisch headed to Seattle, it only makes sense that the quarterback follows him.

This is because Washington is also in need of a quarterback to succeed Michael Penix Jr who's heading to the draft.

The college football world continues to await Fifita's decision.