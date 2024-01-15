Arizona Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats were a surprise team in 2023, going 10-3 and capping their year off with a 38-24 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.

With Arizona having a successful season, coach Jedd Fisch left the program to take the vacant coaching job at the Washington Huskies. With Fisch leaving, the transfer portal re-opened for Arizona players.

Let's take a look at the complete list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Wildcats football team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arizona Wildcats transfer portal

Arizona had 11 players enter the transfer portal originally, and since Fisch left, five more have entered their names.

#1. Jonah Coleman, RB

Jonah Coleman entered the transfer portal after Jedd Fisch took the Washington job.

Coleman was Arizona's starting running back last season, and as a sophomore this season, he ran for 871 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 283 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

#2. Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Tetairoa McMillan decided to enter the transfer portal after Fisch left, as the wide receiver was one of the Wildcats' top players last season.

The Hawaiian was named Third-Team All-American as McMillan recorded 1,402 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

#3. Jacob Manu, LB

Jacob Manu hits the transfer portal after being one of Arizona's top defensive players in 2023.

Manu finished the season with a team-leading 105 tackles, two pass deflections, 6.5 sacks and one interception. He was named to the First-Team All-Pac-12 honors and entered the transfer portal after Fisch's departure.

#4. Dalton Johnson, S

Dalton Johnson finished the 2023 season with 86 tackles, two sacks, one pass deflection, one interception and four forced fumbles.

After a solid season in Arizona, the safety decided to enter the portal following the news that Fisch took over as the Huskies coach.

#5. Tacario Davis, CB

The final player who has entered the transfer portal after Fisch's departure is sophomore cornerback Tacario Davis.

Davis was a shutdown corner for Arizona in 2023, as he led the team in pass deflections with 15, adding 25 tackles and one interception.

#6. Jayden de Laura, QB

Jayden de Laura entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Arizona. The quarterback lost the starting job in 2023 to Noah Fifita after leaving the game against Stanford due to an injury.

In 2022, as the full-time starter, de Laura went 272 for 435 for 3,685 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

#7. Charles Yates Jr., CB

Charles Yates Jr. played a limited role with Arizona in 2023 as he recorded two tackles in the Wildcats' 31-10 win over UTEP.

#8. Orin Patu, DE

Orin Patu spent one season in Arizona after being at Cal for his first four years.

With the Wildcats, Patu recorded four tackles and has since signed with Bethune-Cookman.

#9. Jason Harris, DE

Jason Harris has committed to Marshall after entering the transfer portal.

Harris recorded just two tackles last season with Arizona.

#10. Canyon Moses, CB

Canyon Moses was a freshman with Arizona in 2023 and did not record any stats.

Moses has since committed to Northern Arizona University.

#11. Ammon Allen, LB

Ammon Allen appeared in 11 games on special teams in 2023 but did not record a stat. In 2022, Allen appeared in 12 games on defense and special teams and recorded three total tackles.

Allen has committed to Northern Arizona University.

#12. Isaiah Taylor, S

Isaiah Taylor committed to Miami after entering the transfer portal.

Taylor recorded 15 tackles with the Wildcats in 2023.

#13. Stevie Rocker, RB

Stevie Rocker did not play in 2023, and in 2022 only appeared in one game on special teams.

#14. Cruz Rushing, S

Cruz Rushing entered the transfer portal after one season with his hometown, the Arizona Wildcats.

In the lone season, Rushing did not record a stat.

#15. Daniel Heimuli, LB

Daniel Heimuli appeared in 11 games during his first and only season at Arizona. Heimuli recorded 15 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2023.

#16. Jacob Kongaika, DL

Jacob Kongaika entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Arizona. Kongiaka recorded 15 tackles and two sacks last season.