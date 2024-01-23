Top Alabama coach becomes likely target for Cleveland Browns days after Kalen DeBoer lands top job 

Alabama's offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is reportedly the prime target for the Cleveland Browns, shortly after Kalen DeBoer clinched the head coaching position. Recent reports indicate that the Browns are on the verge of securing the services of former Alabama offensive coordinator Rees, appointing him as their new tight ends coach.

Notably, Rees was a key figure in Nick Saban's Alabama team that boasted a 12-2 record and entered the College Football Playoff, has allegedly agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns, as revealed by The Athletic on Sunday.

Rees served as Alabama's offensive coordinator last season, overseeing the Crimson Tide's potent offense and guiding the team's quarterbacks.

According to The Athletic's Zac Jackson's recent tweet, Rees is returning to Berea:

“Tommy Rees has worked in Berea before, and now he’s coming back as part of the Browns’ revamped offensive staff.”

Although the exact title remains uncertain, sources hint that Rees may play a broader role in the Browns' offensive strategy, contributing to the passing offense's enhancement.

The negotiations remain ongoing for now, with not official confirmation yet. However, Rees is poised to replace T.C. McCartney, who, along with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and running backs coach Stump Mitchell, was released last week.

Therefore, this prospective appointment will mark Rees' second venture into the NFL, following his stint as an offensive assistant for the San Diego Chargers in 2016.

Players exit, but Kalen DeBoer has distinctive SEC strategy

Kalen DeBoer

Alabama's recent coaching change with HC Kalen DeBoer led to a talent shakeup. Key players like Caleb Downs, Julian Sayin and Kadyn Proctor opted for new teams. The transfer portal closes on April 16, marking a period where Alabama seems to lose more talent than it gains.

In a recent chat on "The Next Round" podcast, Crimson Tide's offensive lineman Tyler Booker gave insights into the team's dynamics under DeBoer, emphasizing DeBoer's "non-negotiables", particularly focusing on "family, togetherness, and playing for one another."

According to Booker, Kalen DeBoer brings a unique approach to the SEC, though the team is young:

"We're a young team and we're still going to continue to develop in this offense we're going to inherit because DeBoer's very different from the typical SEC,” said Booker. “I'm excited to go out and take the field with him and do some things out there... When you have that togetherness, it's really hard for people to knock you off."

