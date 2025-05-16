"Trash" "song crazy bro": CFB fans divided over Deion Sanders Jr.'s latest tribute for brothers Shedeur & Shilo

In the aftermath of a disappointing 2025 NFL draft for the Sanders family, Deion Sanders Jr. released a single titled "All Fall Down (No Sympathy)" on Thursday. The song is a tribute to his stepbrothers, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, who have turned professional after two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Initially projected to be a top-five pick, Shedeur surprisingly fell to the fifth round before getting picked by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144. Meanwhile, safety Shilo was undrafted but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an UDFA.

Upon learning this latest release, fans were divided about what to make out of it.

Some fans praised Deion Sanders Jr. on the song.

"This is exactly how I felt during draft process," one fan commented.

"The way they got me feeling if it’s smoke it’s smoke!!!" another wrote.

"Song crazy bro 🤌🏽🕊️💪🏾💪🏾" another added.

However, some fans threw jabs over the release of the song.

"Yo this song is bad," one fan commented.

Deion Sanders comes in defense of draft analyst who didn't like Shedeur Sanders falling to fifth round

Pro Football Hall of Famer has nothing but love for ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., who had Shedeur Sanders as the second-best quarterback in his mock drafts behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

So, when Shedeur wasn't picked in the first round, let alone had to wait until the fifth round to hear his name called, the analyst went on a rant against NFL teams for passing on the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

"I think it's disgusting. I don't understand what the heck's going on with this," Kiper said on air after Sanders fell out of the second round. "I don't see, outside of [not having] the rocket arm, 4.6 speed … what is [Shedeur Sanders] lacking? Somebody's gonna have to explain that one to me."

Surprisingly, Deion Sanders has kept his cool despite his son falling down the draft board. So when allegations were placed against Mel Kiper for siding with the Sanders clan, he came to the defense of the analyst, saying he loves his work.

"But I Love u my man! You stood on the desk with great balance 10 toes down and said what u doggone said & didn’t flinch," Sanders wrote on X. "You knew what time it was my man & we’re blessed to be right where God wanted us to be. “With OPPORTUNITY” they forgot I was in the tv/entertainment business for 20 years before coaching. 🙏🏾"

Deion Sanders' handling of Shedeur's pre-draft process, along with the alleged "arrogant and brash" behaviour of the quarterback in the lead-up to the draft, are some of the reasons floated to explain the uncharacteristic draft fall.

