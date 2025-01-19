Travis Hunter has 1-word reaction to TikTok officially shutting down in US day before Trump's oath ceremony

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter reacted to the ban imposed on the social media app TikTok in the U.S. on Saturday. Last April, Congress gave TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, two options: either to sell it to a non-Chinese company or be banned in America.

ByteDance refused to sell TikTok, and now it is officially shutting down in America. Hunter himself was an avid TikTok user who would regularly post clips of him dancing or making merry with his fiancee, Leanna Lenne.

His eponymous show on YouTube also had a TikTok page with 92.2k followers. On Saturday, Travis Hunter shared a screenshot of a message that popped up while he tried to open his page. The message stated that TikTok was not available anymore in the U.S. because of the law banning it. Posting it on Instagram, the Colorado star had a one-word reaction.

"Bruuuuuuuuuuuuuuh," Hunter wrote.

Hunter transferred from Jackson State to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season along with his coach, Deion Sanders, and his sons, Shilo and Shedeur. He quickly built a large fan following in Boulder because of his talents on the field.

This season, Travis Hunter helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign while qualifying for their first bowl game appearance since 2020. He finished the season with 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wide receiver and 36 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended as a cornerback.

Hunter was honored as the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy, solidifying himself as the best college football player this season.

Travis Hunter says he doesn't mind playing for the Cowboys amid Deion Sanders' coaching rumors

This month, the rumor mill has been churning about Deion Sanders, aka "Coach Prime," potentially exiting Boulder to coach in the NFL. The speculation started growing after it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reached out to Sanders about potentially replacing Mike McCarthy as the new coach.

Reports also suggested that Coach Prime was "intrigued" by the offer. On Wednesday, Travis Hunter was questioned about his thoughts on playing for the Cowboys and said he had no objections, as his main priority was making it to the NFL.

"I would love to go to the Cowboys," Hunter said. "Like I said before bro, any team that get me bro, I'll love to play there. My goal was to be the number one pick. Whatever team that falls down to be and whatever team I fall to, go to, bro I'ma be happy.

"My goal was to get to the NFL, be the number one pick. Or however I got to the NFL, make sure I got to the NFL. Whatever team I got to bro, I'ma be so happy. Don't care!"

The Colorado star is projected to be a top-three pick in the first round of the NFL draft in April. However, many fans and experts also feel that Hunter could be the No. 1 pick to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans. Fans also want to know whether Hunter will be allowed to play both sides of the ball professionally in the NFL.

