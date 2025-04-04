Travis Hunter reveals how he'll maintain his relationship with Shedeur Sanders if the duo gets drafted to different NFL teams

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will be remembered for boosting Colorado back to the national consciousness. Hunter, the Buffaloes' two-way star, is one of the most intriguing NFL Draft prospects in recent memory.

Ad

It's unlikely the two will end up together after this month's 2025 NFL Draft. Travis Hunter discussed how they will keep their bond if that happens.

"Call each other and talk to each other," Hunter said Thursday on "The Travis Hunter Show." "Check up on each other. Offseason, I got a quarterback that can throw to me, so pretty easy for me."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Comments begin at 28:16)

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released a mock draft on Wednesday that had Sanders being drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants. Hunter went to New England with the next choice.

"Hunter is the best pure athlete in this draft," Feldman wrote. "He is a rare talent, an elite cornerback who doubles as a dynamic wideout with a gas tank like college football has never seen. Other special DBs like Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey have dabbled on offense.

Ad

"None have played as many snaps as Hunter or made as many big plays on that side of the ball and excelled deep into games after remarkably high snap counts.

Travis Hunter opens up on desire to play both ways in the NFL

Travis Hunter enjoys the thrill of playing two positions. He starred that way at Colorado, earning the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award and Bednarik Award all in the same season. It was something that's never been done before — and seems highly unlikely to happen again.

Ad

Hunter excitedly spoke about it on Cam Newton's podcast before the Super Bowl in February.

"Bro, I can't tell you because, like, when I score touchdowns, I get to celebrate," Hunter said. "It's just that type of, 'Oh, I just messed them up, uh. Now I get in the end zone, now everybody looking like, 'Dang, look at the replay! He going crazy!' And then, on the defensive side of the ball, I can lock them up, catch the pick, but sometimes you don't get to the end zone.

Ad

"I wanna be in that endzone having a party. With that interception, I still get to have a party because that flips you the game. ... There's a lot of excitement, but there's nothing better than getting a pick-six, bro."

Replicating a workload like that will be harder for Hunter in the NFL. Guarding players like Justin Jefferson and trying to also be a true offensive threat is a tall task. It will be interesting to see if the team that drafts him allows him to try.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback