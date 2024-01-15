Travis Hunter's GF Leanna shows support for $12,000,000 worth Jordan Love as Green Bay QB sends Cowboys packing in stunning playoff upset

Leanna Lenne, the girlfriend of Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter has shown her interest in football several times. She joined NFL fans in celebrating Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love's thrilling performance against the Dallas Ciwboys.

The $12,000,000-valued quarterback threw for 272 yards resulting in three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys with no interceptions in the NFC wildcard playoff game. His performance was well received by football fans.

Leanna Lenne posted a hyped picture of Jordan Love on a horse on her Instagram stories, commemorating the performance. Here's the screenshot:

Screenshot of Leanna Lenne's Instagram story

Jordan Love's big night

Jordan Love was just about perfect in the game as the Cowboys were stunned 48-32. He had a final passer rating of 157.2 after two incompletions late on, after having the maximum 158.3 when the game was still on the line.

In his postgame news conference, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was full of praise for Love.

"Man, Jordan Love, wow," Matt LaFleur said. "That's about all I can say is 'wow.'

"What he did and the poise he shows, the command he shows ... It just shows the growth that he's had from his first start vs. K.C. (in 2021) to now. Just so proud and happy for him. He's a dude. He is a real dude."

Travis Hunter has big expectations of the Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes started the last season on fire, going 3-0 before their season went down the drain, ending with a 4-8 record.

In those first few weeks, the hype was built around maverick quarterback, Shedeur Sanders and two-way star, Travis Hunter, who got injured in the clash against the Colorado State Rams.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the ever-confident Hunter was defiant in his expectations for the next season.

“You know, it was a hard season for us,” Travis Hunter said. “A group of men coming together that we never seen before. Next year, best believe we’re winning more than four games. We’re coming different next year, for sure.

“Expectations for next year, just go out and ball. [I’m] trying to become the highest draft pick I can. Try to win something with my team. Try to get to the national championship. Try to get a bowl game. Just try to get everything we didn’t get this year. Hey it’s going to be a better year for me, better year for the team. If you’re a fan of us, stay with us. We got y’all, we won’t let y’all down next year.”

Travis Hunter has already shown that he can execute at the FBS level, and with a healthy season, proper recruitment and the brilliance of Shedeur Sanders to rely on, the Buffs might just surprise the CFB fraternity once again.