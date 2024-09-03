Treshaun Ward stats last night: How good was Boston College RB in Week 1?

Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward led his team to a 28-13 win against the No. 10 Seminoles in a Week 1 game. The native of Plant City, Florida, played for Florida State from 2019 to 2022.

He contributed with 138 offensive yards, with 77 yards coming from rushing and 61 yards from receiving while also scoring a 13-yard touchdown reception against his old team.

Ward's outstanding performance was instrumental in helping Boston College achieve a surprising upset victory over FSU. The Seminoles, viewed as a contender for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston College's first win of 2024 was a huge one for the program—and for coach Bill O'Brien.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Florida State's defense stepped up early, forcing Boston College to punt after a crucial mistake by former Seminole Treshaun Ward. He dropped a wide-open pass that could have turned into a touchdown.

On the other side, Florida State's offense struggled to find its rhythm, managing just six plays in the entire first quarter. Boston College took advantage of FSU's linebacker play with several wheel routes to former FSU running back Ward and scored touchdowns on their next two possessions.

Boston quarterback Thomas Castellanos had an impressive game, completing 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also showcased his athleticism with 73 rushing yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run.

“Everything we did this offseason, from a winter workout, summer workout, it led up to this,” Castellanos said [H/t ABC]. “This is what we prepared for. It all panned out.”

Boston College missed Logan Taylor, a key player with 12 starts at Virginia in 2023 and 23 career starts overall.

Treshaun Ward rushed for 643 yards on 124 carries, scoring five touchdowns and averaging 5.2 yards per carry last season for Kansas State.

Boston College Eagles shone brightly with Treshaun Ward

Florida State suffered a disappointing loss to Boston College in front of their home fans.

On the flip side, the Boston College Eagles shone brightly, especially running backs Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux.

Expand Tweet

Boston College stayed calm under pressure, showing discipline with fewer penalties and noticeable improvements on both sides of the ball.

As for the Seminoles, they'll aim to turn things around and secure their first win of the season when they host Memphis this Saturday.

Also Read: FSU vs Boston College game history, records

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback