Troy Fautanu NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Washington OL ft. Miami Dolphins

Troy Fautanu declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Wednesday. The Washington Huskies offensive lineman took to X/Twitter to announce the news:

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God. His unconditional love has given me the confidence to withstand all trials and tribulations. Immense thanks to my parents for their unyielding support and sacrifices that have paved my path. Thank you to family and friends who've stood by me through every stride. My time with my Husky brothers at UW has been truly extraordinary. Thank you for making everyday special.

"I want to express a thank you to Coaches Huff, DeBoer, Grubb, Pete, and the rest of the coaches that have helped shape me into a better man and player each day. Lastly, thank you Husky Nation for the past 5 years. Playing at the University of Washington has fulfilled a lifelong dream. With profound gratitude, I am excited to officially declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Go Dawgs!"

In five seasons with the Huskies, the four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the nation. He was named a third-team All-American in 2023 and is projected to be a first-round draft pick.

Here's a look at five potential landing spots for Fautanu:

Troy Fautanu's potential landing spots

#1: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins did a solid job of keeping starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright in 2023. Despite this, the Dolphins could use some help along an offensive line that saw nine players play at least 392 snaps this season. Adding Fautanu would give them a long-term building block with the ability to play both inside and outside.

#2: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are another AFC team that could use help on the offensive line. The Bengals have consistently been among the poorest teams on the offensive line, which has led to their superstar quarterback suffering season-ending injuries in two of his four seasons. They could target Fautanu to help keep Burrow standing.

#3: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the best offensive lines in the league for several seasons. The unit took a step back, however, in 2023. While Zack Martin was named to his ninth Pro Bowl in ten seasons, he is now 33 years old. Furthermore, the Cowboys could use improvements elsewhere on the line. Fautanu could help the team, both now and in the future.

#4: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had plenty of struggles on the offensive line in 2023. While quarterback may be a more pressing need, it is unclear if they will be in a position to draft a signal caller in the first round. Instead, the Raiders could look to bolster their offensive line by adding Fautanu.

#5: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of turnovers on the offensive line, particularly on the interior line. With Trevor Lawrence due an extension this offseason, the Jaguars will likely look to build their line through the draft. Fautanu could represent an option for them in the middle of the first round.