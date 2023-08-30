"Trying to remember what they won" - Oregon HC Dan Lanning blasts Colorado’s move from the Pac-12

College football's realignment isn't done yet, but it sure looks like the Pac-12 is at its swansong. The Colorado Buffaloes are going back to their previous conference, the Big 12, and there's been a plethora of reactions.

One of the flashiest ones has been Oregon's Dan Lanning, who said this in July:

"Not a big reaction," Lanning said at Oregon's media day. "I'm trying to remember what they won. ... I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The bluntness of the reaction raised some eyebrows, but there's no denying that the school hasn't left a big mark on the conference since its induction in 2011. Ironically enough, since that comment, both Oregon and Washington have announced they are leaving the conference for the Big Ten next year. This makes Dan Lanning now look hypocritical in his critique of Colorado.

This could be the Pac-12's last season.

The Pac-12 is down to four schools: Stanford, California Berkley, Oregon State and Washington State. If the rumors about Stanford and Cal leaving for the ACC materialize, that would surely spell doom for the conference.

Travis Hunter's reaction to Pac-12 departure comments

Earlier Tuesday, Colorado star cornerback Travis Hunter gave his thoughts on Lanning's comments.

“That’s a very good guy. He recruited me at Georgia when he was there, so I like him," Hunter said. "Like he said, we didn’t win anything, so right now we’re the underdogs. And we’ve got to take over no matter what they say."

Expand Tweet

The Buffaloes could be a dark horse this season, with them bringing in former NFL star Deion Sanders as coach and his son, Shedeur Sanders, as quarterback. Shedeur has been touted by some as a potential Heisman contender this year.

Colorado opens its season with a tough match versus No.17 TCU. The Horned Frogs were a College Football Playoff finalist last year, so they should be a difficult challenge. If Sanders and company were to defeat them, it would be an early statement by the Buffaloes.