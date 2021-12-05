Twitter calls out new LSU HC Brian Kelly over his southern accent

Brian Kelly has spent the last 12 seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program, where he has a 92-39 record. He took Notre Dame to the College Football Playoffs twice but failed to win a game there.

The Fighting Irish team were devastated after their coach spoke to them about his resignation after their regular-season finale. Kelly resigned from his position, delivering an emotional speech to his players. After 12 years in charge at Notre Dame, he is taking on a "new challenge" and filling in for Ed Orgeron as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Jumping from an independent team to the top conference in the nation in the SEC will prove to be a tough task. But Brian is a proven candidate who could shake up the conference and make LSU exciting again.

The LSU football program and campus seem to be very excited to have Kelly as their new head coach. However, his introduction to the students was marred by some controversy.

Brian Kelly becomes viral sensation over speech to LSU

Brian Kelly addressed his new school with a rallying speech during a basketball game against Ohio State, which seemed to win them over. However, many people who watched the video noticed something was off with the his accent. To give context, here is the video of his speech to LSU:

Mike Bundt @Mike_Bundt Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. https://t.co/Jk3bjAvrh8

Now here is a random video of Kelly talking while he was with Notre Dame:

Saturday Gameday @SaturdayGameday Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame was right in front of us

Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame was right in front of ushttps://t.co/iWRqDP4y2b

If you haven't noticed the glaring difference that took Twitter by storm, it's that Brian Kelly doesn't have a southern draw or accent in general. However, when addressing LSU, he has a thick dosage of southern hospitality in his voice. Twitter sure did catch it:

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. https://t.co/JTzuIA2s2n

Jeff McDevitt @JeffMcDev Brian Kelly if he took the Eagles job Brian Kelly if he took the Eagles job https://t.co/oAdXDO24V3

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Brian Kelly’s first team meeting at LSU Brian Kelly’s first team meeting at LSU https://t.co/12wAIihuew

Herb Kirkstreit @THE_OSU Jason Kirk @thejasonkirk Tbh Brian Kelly has a better fake southern accent than a lot of professional actors Tbh Brian Kelly has a better fake southern accent than a lot of professional actors https://t.co/fFabiJM3tK Brian Kelly addressing the crowd if he took the Rutgers job twitter.com/thejasonkirk/s… Brian Kelly addressing the crowd if he took the Rutgers job twitter.com/thejasonkirk/s… https://t.co/1e6xT0ZtoB

Joey @JoeyMulinaro Nick Saban congratulates southern Brian Kelly Nick Saban congratulates southern Brian Kelly https://t.co/oFqmdMEBL6

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Brian Kelly after two days at LSU Brian Kelly after two days at LSU https://t.co/50oXBHBm0u

Bunkie Perkins @BunkiePerkins Brian Kelly show up to SEC Media days like this or be found out Brian Kelly show up to SEC Media days like this or be found out https://t.co/ynBNC18XxV

It's never good to have your new head coach ridiculed on Twitter before even taking the field for a practice session. It has nothing to do with his coaching style or success, but it at least makes Brian Kelly a viral sensation, similar to former head coach Ed Orgeron.

