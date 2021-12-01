Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh thought they were invited to a party; new LSU HC Brian Kelly had other ideas

People can be cruel sometimes. Just ask Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh, current head coaches of the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

LaFleur and Saleh's relationship goes deep. They've known each other for almost two years, and the two now hold one of the most important jobs in the NFL. Moreover, Matt's younger brother, Mike, works for Saleh as an offensive coordinator with the New York Jets.

But things weren't always so great for these two coaches.

LaFleur, Saleh thought they were invited to a Brian Kelly party, had to shovel snow instead

LaFleur and Saleh shared jobs as graduate assistants in Central Michigan in 2004. They shared a small apartment that year and worked under Brian Kelly, the new LSU and former Notre Dame head coach who led the Central Michigan program back in 2004.

According to Rob Demovsky, Packers reporter for ESPN NFL Nation, one winter night that year, LaFleur and Saleh got an invitation to a party at Kelly's home.

The problem is, once they got there, they discovered they weren't on the invite list. They did find their names on the workers' list, though.

Saleh retold the story back in 2019, saying, "We shoveled the snow and parked all the cars. Then, at the end of the night, we had to go get the cars again."

As they stood around the kitchen table in their apartment, the current Jets and Packers coaches made a promise: they would never treat people the way they were treated that night.

Stories like this prove why nobody should be surprised by the way Brian Kelly behaved with the Notre Dame football team as he signed with the LSU Tigers to become their new head coach. The news broke on Monday night, and the head coach communicated with his staff and his players through a text message, with a 7 AM meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the school's facilities.

