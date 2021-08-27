Why Robert Saleh's sideline silence speaks volumes

Robert Saleh and the rest of the New York Jets' viewership had much to enjoy during Zach Wilson's Week Two performance. The Jets were able to answer touchdowns in a way not seen in generations. However, while the quarterback impressed the NFL in pre-season, his coach may be setting off some red flags for some. Here's why Robert Saleh's demeanor is troubling.

Robert Saleh: Screaming quiet

Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers way back when. While in San Francisco, Saleh was known as being a coach with a "rah-rah" style. He was often talking to players, patting them on the helmet as they ran off the field, clapping, and getting as involved as possible from the sideline.

Many expected the same style from the defensive coordinator as a head coach.

"It was kinda like Christmas"



Robert Saleh was thrilled to have Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and others back at practice: pic.twitter.com/y8EfUPWHLP — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 24, 2021

Instead, Saleh was the opposite during Week Two of the preseason. He wasn't high-energy, jumping around, talking to players, patting them on the helmet or clapping. Instead, he was quiet and slowly pacing up and down the field the entire game.

When historically active and gregarious people slow down and become reserved, it is usually because of negative reasons.

Is the moment too big for Saleh?

For Saleh, in his rookie stint as head coach, it may be that his quiet demeanor is a symptom of him being out of his depth. In other words, his mind is so preoccupied with the job at hand that he cannot leave room to interact with other players.

Said differently, his mind may be swimming under the bevy of responsibilities that he has to contend with. New jobs can be overwhelming at times, and Saleh's quiet nature may be a tell that he is overwhelmed. If true, this could spell trouble for the New York Jets.

Logical explanations

Of course, there could be other logical reasons for Saleh's new personality on the sideline. He could be trying to actively avoid getting too attached in advance of cut day. He could also be attempting to lead by example in establishing a quiet, focused demeanor.

His old boss, Kyle Shanahan, was rather quiet on the sidelines. Saleh could be simply trying to follow his example.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

However, young defensive coordinators often struggle when jumping into the head coaching gig. Vance Joseph had a short, painful tenure with the Denver Broncos. Wade Phillips also failed to make the jump multiple times. Could Saleh's change in personality be a symptom of a much larger issue?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha