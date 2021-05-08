How much money will Zach Wilson make in the NFL?

Zach Wilson was selected second overall by the New York Jets during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets are all in on the former BYU quarterback and will look to prove that through his contract. Although the contract has not been signed, it's starting to look like Zach Wilson is going to receive a big pay day.

Zach Wilson is projected to sign a 4-year $35.2 million contract

2021 NFL Draft

Spotrac.com projected the first contract for all first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Zach Wilson has a total value of $35.2 million and a signing bonus of $22.9 million. If this is the amount of Zach Wilson's first contract with the Jets, he will make $800,000 less than last year's number one overall pick Joe Burrow.

Wilson's signing bonus is only $1 million less than the $23.9 million signing bonus Burrow received from the Cincinnati Bengals. Zach Wilson's four-year deal will most likely consist of a fifth-year option for the Jets. Wilson's contract will also be fully guaranteed.

How should the New York Jets use Zach Wilson?

BYU v Utah

The New York Jets will need to be careful with Zach Wilson. If they feel he's their guy for the future, starting him right away may not be in their best interest. Wilson has had injury problems in the past while playing at BYU.

He missed the entire 2019 season due to shoulder surgery. Zach Wilson isn't a big guy, so sustaining hits from bigger and faster defensive linemen could impact his ability to last a full season.

New York traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, and Darnolds back up Joe Flacco signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. As of right now, the New York Jets quarterback depth chart consists of Zach Wilson, James Morgan, and Mike White. None of the three quarterbacks have recorded a snap in the NFL.

The New York Jets are placing the weight of the franchise on the shoulders of Zach Wilson. Out of the top five quarterbacks that were selected, Wilson has the highest chance of being a bust. He's the only quarterback that may have landed in the worst possible situation with the New York Jets.

Zach Wilson will play Bill Belichick twice, Sean McDermott twice, and Brian Flores twice in his rookie season. It's easy to understand why NFL analysts feel that Wilson could be a bust in the NFL.