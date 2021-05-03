2021 NFL Draft: Complete list of New York Jets' picks

The New York Jets seem to have fulfilled all of their needs in this year's NFL Draft. After a disappointing 2020 season, the Jets and new head coach Robert Saleh did their due diligence and drafted some of the best prospects in college football, which included a new starting quarterback.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Results

Round 1:

QB Zach Wilson, BYU: With the second overall pick, the Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU. After trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, the Jets feel that Wilson will be able to lead their team as a rookie with his big arm and ability to make plays down field.

G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC: The Jets traded back up into the draft from number twenty-three to number fourteen to be able to secure the top guard prospect in this year's draft. Drafted as a left guard, Alijah Vera-Tucker has also played left tackle in his college career. The Jets continued to use their first-round draft picks to build the offensive line, drafting Mekhi Becton in the 2020 draft.

Round 2:

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss: The Jets kept their third-round draft pick to select slot receiver Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss. Moore ran a 4.32 40-yard dash in his Ole Miss Pro Day. With the Jets being the last in the league on offense, it could be the spark they desperately need.

Round 4:

RB Michael Carter, North Carolina: The Jets added another running back to their offense after drafting La'Mical Perine in 2020. Michael Carter is more of a fullback in size and speed but that didn't stop him from rushing for 1,245 yards last season at UNC.

Round 5:

LB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn: The Jets drafted Jamien Sherwood as a linebacker, a position he didn't start at in Auburn. A safety in college, the Jets feel that Sherwood would be better suited at linebacker for his size and speed.

DB Michael Carter II, Duke: No, you're not reading that incorrectly, the New York Jets drafted two players named Michael Carter, and they both came out of the state of North Carolina. Michael Carter II is on the other side of the ball, though, and is a valued special teams player as well. He ran a 4.32 40-yard and four interceptions at Duke.

CB Jason Pinnock, Pittsburgh: One of the Jets' needs was a corner and it was the only shocking decision that they made through the draft by waiting until late in the fifth-round to make a move. Jason Pinnock is a great special teams player, which is where the Jets will probably use him while still getting him more NFL-ready at corner.

Round 6:

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State: Hamsah Nasirildeen will move from his college position of safety to outside linebacker when he joins the Jets. Seeing as head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive minded coach, he will most likely use Nasirldeen in several different capacities.

CB Brandin Echols, Kentucky: The Jets used the beginning of their draft to address offensive needs and then the latter part of their draft to stock up on their defensive needs. Brandin Echols had a very solid pro day at Kentucky which put him on the map. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and showed his ability to stop plays in his two years at Kentucky.

DT Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas:

The Jets don't seem to be in a position to have Jonathan Marshall start the season. He started just one season at Arkansas, so it makes his sample size a bit smaller than other players. However, he had 35 tackles in 2020 and will now have a mini-camp and training camp to showcase his abilities.