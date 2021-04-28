2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: USC OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

University of Southern California's Alijah Vera-Tucker will be one of the hottest offensive line prospects at this year's 2021 NFL Draft.
The USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker stands out for his ability to play multiple positions. He lined up at both the offensive tackle and guard positions in college.
Here's a detailed look at Vera-Tucker's profile, strengths and weaknesses:
2021 NFL draft prospect Alijah Vera-Tucker's profile
Weight: 308 pounds
Height: 6-foot-4
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: USC
NFL Draft prospect profile: Alijah Vera-Tucker's strengths
Vera-Tucker is athletic and versatile and can line up at either the tackle or guard positions. After redshirting his freshman season in 2017 and playing as a backup at right offensive guard as a redshirt freshman in 2018, Vera-Tucker got his first opportunity as a starter in 2019.
He started all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore at left offensive guard position, allowing six pressures on 537 pass plays. The Oakland-born player earned USC's 2020 Offensive Lineman of the Year award, beating out teammate and first-round pick Austin Jackson.
Vera-Tucker had initially decided to opt out of playing during the 2020 college football season. But he opted back in after the Pac-12 Conference decided to play its football season in the fall. Despite a transition to left tackle, Vera-Tucker continued to perform at a high level, earning first-team all-conference honors.
During his career at USC, he allowed only three quarterback hits in 927 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL Draft prospect profile: Alijah Vera-Tucker's weaknesses
There isn't much not to like about Vera-Tucker's game. Arm length, measuring 32 1/8 inches, is one of the few concerns for the offensive lineman. Longer edge rushers could thus cause issues for him at the next level.
Vera-Tucker's quickness, versatility and durability will, however, help dispel those concerns.