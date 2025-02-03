Two days before national signing day, Deion Sanders engages in recruiting trail with 2026 class standout

The 2025 National Signing Day takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, where high school seniors will sign a Letter of Intent with the program they want to commit to. And Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is going all out in recruiting talents to Boulder.

Just a day before NCAA's Dead Period came into effect, Deion Sanders took the opportunity to interact with five-star LB of the 2026 recruiting class Tyler Atkinson. He is one of the most highly sought-after defensive prospects of 2026.

On Monday, Tyler Atkinson took to social media to share a snippet of his video call with Deion Sanders. In the tweet he shared on X, he wrote:

"Good time with Coach Prime... I appreciate the time & conversation with Coach Sanders today. #GoBuffs #AtkNup."

According to On3's Chad Simmons, Coach Prime's energy and charismatic personality left a positive impact on the 6-foot-3, 210-pound LB. He plays for Grayson High School and is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the country.

During his freshman year, Tyler Atkinson recorded a total of 112 tackles, eight sacks and four pass breakups. This performance earned him the MaxPreps Freshman All-American Honors.

With his recruitment still open, Sanders will be looking to revamp his defense for the future by potentially bringing in Atkinson. He is currently favored to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Deion Sanders and the Buffs are also targeting four-star Auburn commit JaMichael Garrett

The Colorado Buffaloes are going all out for the recruiting class of 2026. Another LB target that is on Deion Sanders' radar is four-star Auburn commit JaMichael Garrett.

On Sunday, the LB took to social media to announce that the Buffs LB coach Andre Hart extended an offer to him to join the program.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachHartCU I am beyond blessed to receive and offer from THE University of Colorado!!!" Garrett wrote.

JaMichael Garrett has been committed to the Auburn Tigers since July. According to reports, the LB was planning on joining the Tigers program this spring. But with the new offer from Colorado and two more offers from Vanderbilt and Houston, it will be interesting to see how Garrett plans on beginning his collegiate journey.

