Lincoln Riley made history tonight with Caleb Williams's selection as the first overall pick of the NFL Draft. The USC head coach became the first coach in history to produce three overall first picks. He trained Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, where he also first met with Williams. All of them were also Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks.

Riley celebrated the huge achievement of his player alongside him and his wife, Caitlin Riley. The latter posted a picture of her story with both of them at the draft ceremony and with the following added commentary:

"Two of my favorites"

Now, Williams will step into the locker room of the Chicago Bears, the franchise selected him as the first overall pick of the NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams first overall, and they expect him to be a leader

It was apparent from a few days ago, even weeks ago, that the Chicago Bears would pick Caleb Williams to be their pick for star quarterback. The Bears have been without a serious option at quarterback since 2020 when Mitch Trubisky left the franchise. Trubisky was also a high draft selection, with the former North Carolina Tar Heel being drafted second overall in 2017.

Despite a somewhat hopeful start, things went south rather quickly. The Bears will be expecting to avoid a repeat of the Trubrisky situation with Caleb Williams. Bears GM set clear expectations to whoever ended up being their quarterback back in February's pro days:

"The person is a huge part of it, I've talked about that a lot. What's the makeup? The leadership? How do they handle pressure? How do they handle pressure in a big city like ours? A lot of those factors go in... It's time on task and just kind of getting to know the personality. There's been a ton of information gathering from my team just in terms of teammates, coaches, things like that, but you've got to spend time with another person to understand their wiring."

