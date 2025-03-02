Tyler Booker explains "physical" play style: "I make guys not love football anymore"

Tyler Booker expressed his confidence at the NFL scouting combine while discussing his love for football. The offensive lineman is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft after three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Saturday, he spoke with the media at the event to highlight his strengths and explain why a franchise should select him.

When Booker was asked what he loves about football, he said he embraces the physicality. He also believes his playing style makes his opponents lose their passion for the sport.

"Ultimately, I just love the aggressiveness and the tenacity of the game of football," he said.

"Like how it's legal assault out there, and I love football because the brand of football that I play, I like, I make guys not love football anymore, and I do that every down by really just giving them my all and letting them know I'm not going to let up."

Tyler Booker added that he enjoys wearing down defenders as an offensive lineman. Earlier in the press conference, the former Alabama standout explained how he takes advantage of opponents over the course of a game.

"I love how physical it is, and I feel like that's one of my strong suits. I'm able to put my whole weight, put my body, put my power on people, and it wears down on you after a while. It's hard for people to sit in there and take on against Tyler Booker all day. So, the more you wear down, the more success I'll have later in the game," Booker said (4:24 onwards).

Tyler Booker discusses meeting with the New York Giants

The former Alabama star's playing style and mentality have generated interest from teams ahead of the 2025 draft. During the press conference, he shared that he has spoken with several franchises, including the New York Giants.

When asked about his conversations with New York, the offensive lineman revealed that one of the questions they asked him was about his favorite run scheme. He said it was "duo," and the Giants responded positively.

"They asked me what my favorite run scheme was, and I said "duo," and everybody, everybody kind of looked at each other and smiled, so that was a good sign," Booker said (11:33 onwards).

New York could use one of its draft picks to add more depth to its offensive line. He also shared that he has spoken with the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans.

Tyler Booker could draw even more interest from teams once the combine concludes on Sunday.

