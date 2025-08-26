  • home icon
"U not producing like Patrick Mahomes tho": CFB fans roast Dylan Raiola for picking out similarities between him & Chiefs QB

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 26, 2025 06:06 GMT
Raiola and Mahomes (Credtis: SK library)
Raiola and Mahomes (Credtis: SK library)

Since joining the Nebraska Cornhuskies in 2024, Dylan Raiola has been compared with three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. They have had striking similar physical appearances and athleticism.

On CBS Sports Confidential Conversations, Raiola said that he and the Chiefs superstar have a strong bond despite the comparisons. However, the Nebraska quarterback clarified that he's not trying to be like Mahomes but is focused on making his own legacy.

"It's not cap, it's real love," Raiola said. "You know what I'm saying? Everybody be like, 'oh you want to be like him', and all these stuff. It just so happens that he play baseball, I play baseball. He plays quarterback, I play quarterback. ... I can't get mad at God for making me look like him.
"Pats cool bro. He knows what it is. ... I'm trying to be my own guy," Raiola added when asked if he liked being called 'mini Mahomes.'
Fans shared their thoughts on Dylan Raiola picking out the similarities between him and Patrick Mahomes.

"U not producing like Mahomes tho keep taking notes," one commented.
"At least he 'said' he doesn't like mini Mahomes name," another said.
"He's a kid in college he's supposed to look at the older guys for influence!," one wrote.
"Looks nothing like him He just a stalker fam," another said.
"Mahomes lost the Super Bowl and now he's trying to be his 'own guy', one said.
"I fw bro but nawl he still try to dress like him and play like him," another commented.
During his freshman debut as the starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola helped the team to a 7-6 record and a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston. He tallied 2,819 yards and 13 TDs passing.

Dylan Raiola opens up about Matt Rhule's first impression of the quarterback

Dylan Raiola was initially committed to Georgia but flipped his commitment to the Cornhuskers in December 2023.

During an interview with Hail Varsity on Sunday, the quarterback opened up about his relationship with coach Matt Rhule and his impact on his commitment decision.

"Our relationship is special," Raiola said as per On3. "Right now, me and him (Rhule) are like closer than we've ever been, and it's pretty unique. I never thought I'd have a relationship like this with the head coach, especially in college.
"At the time (of my commitment), it was, 'Come in. Earn your stripes. Earn your teammates' trust and respect, and we could do something very hard but very worth it.' His Year 3, my Year 2, we're ready to go."

The Cornhuskers take on the Bearcats in their first game of the season on Aug. 28. Can Dylan Raiola help his team make the 12-team playoffs in 2025?

