UCLA DB Devin Kirkwood makes his feelings known about possibly playing for Kevin O'Connell's Vikings

UCLA defensive back Devin Kirkwood is rumored to be on the Minnesota Vikings' radar for the 2025 NFL draft. The Vikings need to rebuild their defensive backroom, and while they could do this through the free agency window, many analysts believe they could spend several of their Day 3 picks on this position.

USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Football. - Source: Getty

In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Kirkwood discussed the possibility of joining Minnesota.

"I would be honored to be given the opportunity to play in a Brian Flores defense. ... I believe that Brian Flores' defense system gives his players the freedom to make game-changing plays. ...

"Overall, I feel that if given the opportunity to play in a Brian Flores defense, it would be both a challenging and rewarding experience for me as a young professional athlete. It would push me to grow as a player, both physically and mentally, and prepare me to excel at the highest level of my professional game."

In 2024, Kirkwood recorded 24 total tackles (14 solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass breakups in 12 games. Those numbers are similar to his other three seasons with the UCLA Bruins. However, they're on the lower end of what's expected from an NFL prospect.

Devin Kirkwood believes he would be a great fit with Minnesota Vikings

In the same interview, Kirkwood explained why he would be the right fit for the Vikings system.

"I believe that I would fit within Coach Flores' scheme based on my knowledge of Coach Flores' defenses," Kirkwood said. "Defenses that are built on aggressive blitzing, disrupting the quarterback and forcing turnovers. That is where I definitely feel that I can be of great use as either a DB, nickel or cornerback. "

He said his aggressive mindset could make him an asset for the Vikings. Kirkwood added that he would be willing to play different roles in the team and dedicate significant amounts of time to learning how the defense as a whole works.

