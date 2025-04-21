"UGA turning into CU. Sad": Fans have wild reactions to Kirby Smart's latest signings from spring transfer portal

Kirby Smart is gearing up for his 10th season with the Georgia Bulldogs. So far, he has led the program to two back-to-back national championships and three SEC titles. Last season, the Bulldogs finished with an 11-3 campaign after winning the SEC title showdown against Texas.

Ad

With the onset of the spring transfer portal, Kirby Smart is utilizing this opportunity to revamp his roster for the 2025 campaign. The Bulldogs have lost QB Carson Beck, who has left to play for Miami, while top defensive stars like Jalon Walker and Myke Williams declared for the NFL draft.

However, according to On3, Kirby Smart's team has already made big moves in the portal. They landed three big signings- RB Josh McCray, DL Joshua Horton, and LB Elo Modozie.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fan shared their thoughts and perspective on Georgia's transfer portal moves in the comments. Some of them criticized these moves in the portal made by Smart's team.

"Georgia turning into CU. Sad," one fan commented.

"I have also just received word that Athens PD just landed 3 inmates future inmates for reckless driving!" another fan joked, citing disciplinary problems within the team.

Ad

"Program in decline," this fan wrote.

Others were excited to see the Bulldogs in action with a new and revamped roster in place.

"Kirby isn't playing around. How about them Dawgs?!" one fan said.

"Kirby absolutely cooking on Easter Sunday," another fan commented.

"Got all 3 of our biggest needs in an hour," this fan said.

The biggest acquisition for the Bulldogs is linebacker Elo Modozie. His arrival helps fill the void left by the departure of Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. Last season, with the Black Knights, Modozie recorded 34 total tackles, 6.5 sacks as a defensive starter on the field. He has two years of collegiate eligibility left.

Ad

Kirby Smart left unsatisfied with spring practice performance

Earlier this month, Kirby Smart held a press conference after the team's practice session. He talked about how the players had to improve their game on both sides of the ball.

Kirby Smart said that while the energy levels were good, they have yet to reach his standard of expectations. He then praised the offense for showcasing a better performance than the defense during the scrimmage.

Ad

"Spurts of each," Smart said. "I mean, we had couple explosive runs. We had a lot of two-three yard runs that, you know, one guy misses an assignment, one guy makes a play. I think the energy level and passion on defensive side was ahead of what the offense was in the run game. But still, the offense dominated in the red area."

Ad

"But it's not where it needs to be on either side of the ball, to be honest with you. We don't run the ball well enough or stop the run. I think a lot of that comes from physical mentality."

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Marshall in August. It will be interesting to see if he can win his third national title with the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!