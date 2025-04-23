UNC's new hometown power couple Bill Belichick & GF Jordon Hudson steal spotlight at Canes' NHL takedown

UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, went public with their romance last year. Since then, the couple has been making several public appearances together. After a dazzling night during the NFL Honors event in February, Hudson and Belichick have once again become the center of attention in another event.

Amid the preparations for his collegiate coaching debut, Bill Belichick and his girlfriend decided to attend the NHL playoff game between the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes. On Wednesday, the league's official website shared a post about the couple on their social media.

The post included a picture of Belichick and Jordon Hudson posing together at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., for Game 2. The UNC head coach flaunted a blue suit while Hudson dressed elegantly in an off-white dress.

"Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are taking in the @Canes game tonight!" the caption read.

Belichick built a successful career for himself in the NFL. He served as the head coach of the New England Patriots during the era of retired legend Tom Brady. Together, they helped the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories in 24 seasons.

Now, Bill Belichick is looking to aim for the same level of success at the collegiate level. The North Carolina Tar Heels are renowned for their basketball program. With the addition of a 6x Super Bowl-winning head coach, the team is also looking to gain national relevance as an established football program.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson booed by fans at the Devils vs Canes NHL game

Belichick has gained quite a fan following after being announced as UNC's new football head coach. However, that fanfare lacked some enthusiasm during his appearance at the NHL playoff game.

In a clip doing rounds on social media, Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, were shown on the Jumbotron during Tuesday's playoff game. However, instead of a warm welcome, fans showered the couple with boos. It looks like Belichick has a long way to go before becoming a well-loved figure in North Carolina, like he was back in New England.

After revealing his relationship with Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick has received a lot of hate and criticism for their massive age gap. Fans are also unhappy that he is involving his girlfriend in official matters related to the Tar Heels. Despite the negativity, the couple continues to support each other through these times of hardship and doubts.

