UNC set to add ex-NFL RB to Bill Belichick's staff

The University of North Carolina is set to hire former Tar Heel and NFL Pro Bowl running back Natrone Means as its new running backs coach, per 247Sports. This move comes as Bill Belichick, who took over as UNC coach in December, assembles his first coaching staff.

Means, a two-time first-team All-ACC selection, rushed for 3,074 yards and 34 touchdowns during his college career with the Tar Heels. After being drafted in the second round by the LA Chargers, he spent seven seasons in the NFL and became the youngest player to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

Following his playing career, Means transitioned into coaching, building a 19-year resume that includes roles as a running backs coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Livingstone, Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State. He previously served as an offensive analyst for UNC under Mack Brown.

Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion, signed a five-year deal with UNC and is working to reshape the program. Adding Means to his staff signals a commitment to experience and player development as the Tar Heels enter a new era.

Bill Belichick lands another high school standout, extends offer to QB Peter Bourque

Bill Belichick continues to build his recruiting pipeline, this time targeting Tabor Academy quarterback Peter Bourque. The rising junior from Hingham announced Tuesday night on X (formerly Twitter) that he received an offer from UNC.

This marks Belichick’s second South Shore target in a week. He previously extended an offer to St. Sebastian offensive tackle Marky Walbridge, a four-star recruit from Hanover ranked in the top 100 of the Class of 2027 by Rivals. Walbridge also holds offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State and Syracuse.

Belichick has been aggressive in pursuing quarterbacks. On Monday, he traveled to Tennessee for an in-home visit with Nashville Christian School’s Jared Curtis, a five-star QB and one of the nation’s most coveted recruits. Curtis has offers from Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State.

On Friday, Belichick visited Reidsville five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. The Oregon commit is a dual-sport athlete and is expected to play both football and basketball. Being an in-state talent, the Tar Heels are not giving up on flipping Harrison's pledge to the Ducks.

After 29 seasons as an NFL coach—including 24 with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls—Bill Belichick is making his mark in the college ranks. His early recruiting efforts suggest he’s wasting no time adapting to his new role at UNC.

