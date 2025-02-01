UNC's Bill Belichick makes a move to pursue Dan Lanning's elite TE commit Kendre Harrison

Bill Belichick’s appointment as North Carolina coach has generated buzz in the recruiting scene, particularly in the pursuit of top in-state talent. One of the biggest names in the 2026 cycle, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, remains a primary target despite his commitment to Oregon.

Ranked as the No. 2 player in North Carolina, Harrison’s pledge to the Ducks hasn’t deterred the Tar Heels from keeping their interest alive. On Friday, Belichick visited Reidsville to check in on the 6-foot-6 dual-sport athlete, who committed to Oregon on Nov. 30.

Set to play both football and basketball at the collegiate level, Harrison headlines a star-studded 2026 recruiting class for Dan Lanning, which currently sits atop the national rankings, per On3 Industry Rankings.

North Carolina had been a strong contender for Harrison before his commitment, alongside Florida State, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee. The Tar Heels had an advantage given his interest in basketball, but Oregon ultimately won him over.

“Oregon is an amazing place,” Harrison told On3. “Oregon is the total package. I chose Oregon because of their player development, the coaching I will get there, the culture and the place. I like Eugene a lot.”

Although other programs continue their efforts, Harrison remains firm in his choice.

“I’m still getting recruited by schools here and there, but I’m not really one of those guys that de-commits,” he told Scoop Duck. “I know I’m 100% locked in with Oregon, and nothing gonna change my decision.”

Currently ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and the top tight end in the 2026 cycle, Harrison also stands at No. 56 nationally in basketball, making him a highly sought-after recruit in both sports.

Bill Belichick making moves for Kendre Harrison as Oregon stands firm

Dan Lanning has continued his success in landing top-tier talent for Oregon, and Kendre Harrison’s commitment follows that trend. The North Carolina standout highlighted his strong relationship with the Ducks' coaching staff, particularly tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, as a key factor in his decision.

“I love coach Lanning. I love the coaching staff. I just love the school. I love everything about Oregon,” Harrison told On3. “I know Lanning and coach Drew [Mehringer] and all those wonderful coaches out there are gonna develop me on and off the field. And I’m gonna have fun on and off the field. That’s really the main things right there."

With another year before he can officially sign, the five-star tight end is confident in Oregon’s recruiting dominance.

“I feel like Oregon is the number one team in the country right now for a reason,” Harrison said. “Everything happens for a reason. I feel like everything being put together when I get to Eugene, being part of the football and basketball side. I feel like I could do very legendary things there in Eugene."

Lanning’s 2025 recruiting class set a program record for five-star signees, including Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson, Na’eem Offord and Trey McNutt.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick has begun shaping UNC’s 2026 class, securing four commitments, including three-star cornerbacks Jaden Jefferson, Marcellous Ryan and Justin Lewis. Charlotte Providence Day quarterback Zaid Lott remains committed, making UNC’s class No. 32 nationally.

