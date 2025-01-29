"Yk what time it is": Tennessee signee David Sanders Jr. shares his reaction to elite 2026 IOL locking in of his official visits

Tennessee signee David Sanders Jr. had a brief but spirited response to the latest recruiting development involving elite 2026 interior offensive lineman Darius Gray. The highly sought-after prospect confirmed his upcoming official visits, prompting Sanders to post the following on Tuesday on his Instagram story:

“Yk what time it is.”

Image via Ig@clt_bigdave

Gray, a standout from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia, has scheduled five official visits this summer, showcasing the competition among top programs for his commitment.

He will start at Clemson (May 31 – June 2), followed by Tennessee (June 7-9), LSU (June 14-16) and Penn State (June 17-19) before concluding at South Carolina (June 21-23).

Regarding his interest in Penn State, Gray previously highlighted the unmatched atmosphere in Happy Valley.

“Being up in Happy Valley, you can’t go wrong,” Gray said, via On3. “Everybody around the area are huge fans. Everybody in Pennsylvania goes to the Penn State game. When you have a game everyone in the state all comes to one area, that’s what you want to play for,"

He also praised head coach James Franklin and his ability to motivate players:

“It definitely starts with Coach [James] Franklin. He’s a guy who pushes his team and brings a lot of energy to practice and different things. They have a great coaching staff and great players around that makes you go a long way.”

Currently ranked No. 25 nationally by On3, Gray holds a four-star rating but is on track to become a five-star if he remains within the top 32.

David Sanders Jr. keeps recruitment open, sparks Ohio State speculation

David Sanders Jr., the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2025 class, chose not to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, despite being committed to Tennessee since August.

This has reignited speculation regarding a potential flip to Ohio State, particularly after Sanders visited Columbus for the Buckeyes' game against Indiana. Ohio State finished as a close second in his initial recruitment and now has a pressing need at left tackle following Josh Simmons' decision to enter the NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Sanders is a highly coveted prospect from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While Sanders remains committed to Tennessee, he expressed his appreciation for the Tennessee and Ohio State coaching staffs.

"I appreciate (the OSU) coaching staff just like I appreciate the Tennessee coaching staff because they did a phenomenal job recruiting me as well," Sanders said. "Tennessee showed me love from the beginning. I felt that love from the very beginning. I knew that was home. On my official visit, I really felt it and I felt that's where I needed to be."

Tennessee, which secured Sanders’ commitment in August, has already added five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon to its 2026 class. However, Sanders remains the only five-star commit for the Volunteers in 2025.

