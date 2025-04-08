Underrated offensive weapon Kelvin Banks given 3 teams as an ideal fit by NFL insider

To this point of the NFL offseason, plenty of teams have holes to fill on their offensive lines, holes that could be filled by Texas tackle Kelvin Banks. He's one of several offensive tackles in the 2025 rookie class who could fly off the board in the first round of the NFL draft.

Banks is graded as the No. 4 tackle in the class and the No. 19 overall prospect by Pro Football Focus and is widely expected to come off the board within the first 15 to 20 picks of the draft later this month. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Field Yates shared three potential landing spots for the Texas product in a tweet.

"While this 2024 season was not quite as dominant as expected for Kelvin Banks, I remain in the camp of him being a top 15 player in the class. His size, foot quickness and experience are a really good starting point. Also helped by A+ character. The 49ers, Dolphins and Cardinals are amongst the logical fits to me," Yates tweeted.

The San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals are all tackle-needy teams, so they're potential landing spots for Kelvin Banks. San Francisco is the first of the three teams to pick in the draft, selecting at No. 11. Miami follows, picking at No. 13, while the Cardinals are slated to pick at No. 16.

Kelvin Banks mocked to Seattle Seahawks in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

On Tuesday morning, NFL draft expert Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft ahead of the draft later this month. Kiper projected Kelvin Banks to slide down the board past San Francisco, Miami and Arizona.

Kiper mocked Banks to fall to the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks, who pick at No. 19 in the NFL Draft. He defended his pick by touching on Seattle's need at right tackle, opposite 2022 No. 9 pick Charles Cross.

"The Seahawks have Charles Cross at left tackle, so Banks would help elsewhere on this lackluster offensive line," Kiper wrote. "Right tackle Abraham Lucas has played in just 13 games over the last two seasons. The guard spots are both issues. Banks could fit it at any of those spots."

Kiper graded Banks as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the class on his big board, behind Missouri's Armand Membou, LSU's Will Campbell and Ohio State's Josh Simmons.

